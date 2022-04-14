ARC (ARC) tokenomics
ARC (ARC) Informasjon
The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.
ARC (ARC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for ARC (ARC), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for ARC (ARC)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan ARC tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a platform for decentralized, modular AI agent deployment, with the ARC token at the core of its ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and align the interests of developers, users, and the broader community.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary, Exponential Decay Model:
The ARC token (previously ATC, now AI3) is issued per block, with the issuance rate declining over time:
- Initial Rate: ~4.75 ARC per block at launch.
- 10 Years: ~2.5 ARC per block.
- 20 Years: ~1.2 ARC per block.
- 30 Years: ~0.55 ARC per block.
- Exponential Decline:
The issuance curve is steep at first, then gradually flattens, ensuring a controlled, predictable supply and increasing scarcity over time.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for ARC is not publicly available, the following mechanisms are observed in similar agent infrastructure projects and are likely to be reflected in ARC’s approach:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Incentives
|Airdrops, dropgames, and engagement rewards to drive adoption and participation.
|Developer/Team
|Rewards for core contributors and ongoing development.
|Ecosystem Growth
|Incentives for ecosystem partners, integrations, and strategic growth.
|Treasury
|Reserve for long-term sustainability and unforeseen expenditures.
|Exchange Liquidity
|Tokens allocated for market making and exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Utility:
ARC is used to pay for deploying and interacting with AI agents, smart contracts, and decentralized applications within the ARC ecosystem.
- Developer Incentives:
Developers can earn ARC through airdrops, dropgames, and by contributing to the ecosystem.
- Transaction Efficiency:
ARC powers Smart Order Routing and the ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), optimizing transaction costs and speeds.
- Staking and Governance:
While not explicitly detailed, similar platforms use staking for governance and network security, and ARC may follow suit.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Data:
As of the latest available data, there is no public record of formal token locking or vesting schedules for ARC. This may indicate:
- Immediate liquidity for most tokens.
- Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks Disclosed:
There are no recorded unlock events or vesting schedules for ARC in the available data. This suggests either:
- All tokens are liquid upon issuance.
- Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Exponential decay, per-block, deflationary (4.75 → 0.55 ARC/block over 30 years)
|Allocation
|Community, team, ecosystem, treasury, exchange liquidity (exact % not disclosed)
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments for AI services, developer rewards, transaction efficiency, possible staking
|Locking
|No explicit locking/vesting schedules disclosed
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks or vesting events reported
In-Depth Analysis and Implications
- Deflationary Model:
The declining issuance rate is designed to create scarcity, potentially increasing token value over time and rewarding early adopters.
- Ecosystem Focus:
ARC’s utility is tightly integrated with the platform’s AI and smart contract infrastructure, ensuring ongoing demand as the ecosystem grows.
- Transparency and Future Developments:
The lack of detailed public allocation and vesting data is a limitation. As ARC matures, more granular disclosures may emerge, especially if governance or staking mechanisms are introduced.
- Comparative Perspective:
ARC’s tokenomics are consistent with leading agent infrastructure projects, emphasizing long-term sustainability, community incentives, and developer engagement.
Limitations
- No Public Unlock/Lock Data:
The absence of explicit locking and unlocking schedules may pose risks for investors seeking clarity on token supply dynamics.
- Allocation Uncertainty:
Without a published allocation table, the exact distribution among stakeholders remains unclear.
Actionable Insights
- Monitor for Updates:
Stakeholders should watch for future disclosures regarding allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
- Engage with the Ecosystem:
Participation in airdrops, dropgames, and development initiatives can provide early access to ARC tokens and influence the platform’s direction.
References
- OKX ARC Tokenomics Overview
- Bitget ARC Listing Announcement
Note: This analysis is based on the latest available data as of September 2025. For the most current and detailed information, consult official ARC documentation and community channels.
ARC (ARC) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak ARC (ARC) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet ARC tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange ARC tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår ARCs tokenomics, kan du utforske ARC tokenets livepris!
