Wanchain kaina (WAN)
-0.07%
-0.90%
+5.71%
+5.71%
Wanchain (WAN) realiojo laiko kaina yra $0.109428. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas WAN svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0.107928 iki aukščiausios $ 0.110727 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia WAN kaina yra $ 9.84, o žemiausia – $ 0.076518.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, WAN per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė -0.07%, per 24 valandas – -0.90%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – +5.71%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė Wanchain rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 21.72M, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. WAN apyvartoje yra 198.65M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 210000000.0. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 22.96M
Šiandienos Wanchain kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.001003654625451.
Wanchain 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.0143682465.
Wanchain 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.0126649997.
Wanchain 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.00250716276049197.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ -0.001003654625451
|-0.90%
|30 dienų
|$ -0.0143682465
|-13.13%
|60 dienų
|$ -0.0126649997
|-11.57%
|90 dienų
|$ +0.00250716276049197
|+2.34%
Wanchain seeks to link the present to the future, through the exploration and implementation of blockchain technology. Wanchain aims to build a distributed “bank”. Just as traditional banks are the infrastructure of the current financial framework, Wanchain seeks to build a new, distributed infrastructure of digital assets to form an improved, modern framework - an ambitious goal indeed. Wanchain connects and exchanges value between different blockchain ledgers in a distributed manner. It uses the latest cryptographic theories to build a non-proprietary cross-chain protocol and a distributed ledger that records both cross-chain and intra-chain transactions. Any blockchain network, whether a public, private or consortium chain, can integrate with Wanchain to establish connections between different ledgers and perform low cost inter-ledger asset transfers. The Wanchain ledger supports not only smart contracts, but also token exchange privacy protection. With Wanchain, any institution or individual can set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. Under the guarantee of “banks” based on the blockchain infrastructure, more people can participate in financial services based on digital assets. To describe it more accurately, Wanchain is a distributed super-financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain uses the Locked Account Generation Scheme to secure funds and keys when there are multiple parties involved. Based on Shamir’s Secret Sharing Scheme, it effectively breaks up a key into shares and distributes it to all included participants. The Storemen are responsible for maintaining and managing the appropriate key shares of the locked accounts for transactions. This method of key share distribution has a few benefits. Because Wanchain generates locked accounts through multi-party computations, there’s increased decentralization. And there’s more stability because you don’t need every key share to produce a signature for a locked account. If some of the Validators are offline, transactions can still be executed with a minimum number of shares. Finally, any transaction with a locked account is done via the original chain. This means that any chain can easily integrate and interact with Wanchain without the need for new transaction types or validators. The Wanchain Foundation is a non-profit organization primarily operating out of Singapore but also has a significant presence in Austin, TX. Wanchain was founded by Jack Lu, a respected player in the blockchain space. Before his current role, Lu co-founded Factom and started Wanglu Tech, a blockchain application development company. Wanglu Tech has been a primary contributor to the open-source Wanchain project. Dustin Byington serves as the Wanchain President. Byington is a blockchain veteran having founded Bitcoin College in 2014 as well as co-founding Tendermint, a software mechanism to securely and consistently replicate applications across machines. Byington also co-founded Satoshi Talent, a platform to connect blockchain entrepreneurs with developers. WAN tokens were initially distributed as ERC-20 tokens to ICO participants, but it’s now possible to exchange these for tokens on the Wanchain mainnet or buy them directly. It’s a common misconception that WAN is an ERC-20 coin. Wanchain is a pioneering and potentially disruptive project with its sights set on becoming a super financial market of the world. Although achieving its lofty goal(s) is going to require a lot more work, Wanchain is further along its roadmap than some projects. But there’s still a good bit of “in theory” going on here. As Wanchain is addressing the whole financial market, it has a number of competitors. Most notably Fusion, Pantos, Ark, and Qash; some may even consider big players the likes of Ripple, Stellar and Ethereum competitors. On the positive side, Wanchain has strong fundamentals, they’ve got a functional mainnet, the vitality of their use case is indisputable, the huge interest in their ICO showed a powerful vein of investor confidence, and the team has a track record of success.
MEXC – pirmaujanti kriptovaliutų birža, kuria pasitiki daugiau nei 10 milijonų naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Išsiskiria plačiausiu tokenų pasirinkimu, greičiausiu įtraukimu ir mažiausiais prekybos mokesčiais rinkoje. Prisijunkite prie MEXC ir mėgaukitės aukščiausio lygio likvidumu bei geriausiais mokesčiais rinkoje!
Kiek kainuos Wanchain (WAN) rytoj, kitą savaitę ar kitą mėnesį USD valiuta? Kokia galėtų būti jūsų Wanchain (WAN) turto vertė 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 m. – ar net po 10 ar 20 metų? Naudokitės mūsų kainos prognozavimo įrankiu, kad sužinotumėte trumpalaikes ir ilgalaikes Wanchain prognozes.
Peržiūrėkite Wanchain kainos prognozę dabar!
Supratimas apie Wanchain (WAN) tokenomiką gali suteikti gilesnį supratimą apie jo ilgalaikę vertę ir augimo potencialą. Nuo to, kaip paskirstomi tokenai iki to, kaip valdoma jų pasiūla, tokenomika atskleidžia pagrindinę projekto ekonomikos struktūrą. Sužinokite apie WANišsamią tokeno tokenomiką dabar!
|Laikas (UTC+8)
|Tipas
|Informacija
|09-11 22:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.