IOTA Gains Sovereign Adoption as Taiwan Issues Official Certificates on Its Network

IOTA Gains Sovereign Adoption as Taiwan Issues Official Certificates on Its Network

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs now issues official certificates on IOTA Rebased blockchain. IOTA becomes trusted digital infrastructure, supporting government, projects, subsidies, and institutional recognition. Taiwan has taken a major step in digital governance by issuing official certificates through IOTA Rebased. The Ministry of Digital Affairs is accrediting Digital Service Organizations with certificates backed by
Crypto News Flash2025/09/16 16:44
XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand

XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand

The post XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. First spot ETF? Will there be demand?  Nate Geraci, president at NovaDius Wealth Management, claims that the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is going to be "a good litmus test" for the level of demand.  Geraci has noted that futures-based ETF products that track the price of the third-largest cryptocurrency have already topped $1 billion in assets.  First spot ETF? As reported by U.Today, the novel product, which will offer spot exposure to the Ripple-affiliated token, will go live this week.  That said, it is not a traditional '33 Act spot ETF, and it does not require explicit approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The fund, which will be operating under the '40 Act structure, will be primarily investing in XRP. Roughly 80% of the fund's assets will be allocated to the Ripple-linked token or other assets that provide exposure to the token. The fund does not specify the supplementary assets that will be included in the mix.  You Might Also Like As reported by U.Today, REX Shares launched a similar product in collaboration with the Osprey Funds with on-chain staking for Solana (SOL).  Will there be demand?  As reported by U.Today, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the level of demand that spot-based XRP ETFs could potentially attract after nearly a year of anticipation.  Bitwise, the leading crypto index fund manager, filed to launch an XRP ETF last October, and plenty of other issues, including prominent financial firm Franklin Templeton, have followed suit.  Geraci previously predicted that XRP ETFs could surprise market observers with higher-than-expected flows this year.  However, the fact that both BlackRock and Fidelity have ignored XRP might be a cause for concern (especially considering that the latter filed for a spot Solana ETF).
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 16:44
XRP News: Wall Street Watches Closely as New ETF Hits the Market

XRP News: Wall Street Watches Closely as New ETF Hits the Market

The fund, launched through a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, will trade under the ticker XRPR and is […] The post XRP News: Wall Street Watches Closely as New ETF Hits the Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 16:43
The whale who bought 2 million HYPE at an average price of $8.68 9 months ago has made a profit of $89.8 million and may be taking profits.

The whale who bought 2 million HYPE at an average price of $8.68 9 months ago has made a profit of $89.8 million and may be taking profits.

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale purchased 2 million HYPE tokens nine months ago at an average price of $8.68, totaling $17.4 million, and staked them across nine wallets. The value of these tokens has now increased to $107.2 million, representing a net profit of $89.8 million. Seven days ago, the whale requested to unlock the staked tokens and received them 21 hours ago, leading to speculation that they may soon sell them for a profit.
PANews2025/09/16 16:42
Hashj Cloud: Easy Mining for BTC, DOGE & USDT

Hashj Cloud: Easy Mining for BTC, DOGE & USDT

The cryptocurrency business keeps growing at an active rate in 2025, and investors and non-experts seek the means of earning money that is safe and qualitative. Although others choose to The post Hashj Cloud: Easy Mining for BTC, DOGE & USDT appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/16 16:39
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Saylor's $73B Bitcoin Move Ignites Crypto—Why Strategy Could Make 'Hyper' the Next Big Thing

Saylor’s $73B Bitcoin Move Ignites Crypto—Why Strategy Could Make ‘Hyper’ the Next Big Thing

Michael Saylor has just purchased 525 more Bitcoins, increasing Strategy's total BTC holdings to 638,985, valued at approximately $73B. Anchored in Saylor's thesis that Bitcoin is superior to gold, Strategy has parked its cash reserves in $BTC, shielding itself from inflation and currency fluctuations. Saylor's investment has made Strategy the largest corporate holder of $BTC in the world. Despite a recent dip in the Strategy's stock price, several companies and some US states are considering similar moves with their own treasuries. Strategy's massive $BTC buy has strengthened investor confidence in Bitcoin's future, increasing demand for Bitcoin-related projects, such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), that aim to enhance Bitcoin blockchain performance. The Bitcoin Reserve Race: Who's Winning the Hunt for the Biggest Digital Treasury? Several countries hold large $BTC reserves through mining operations, law enforcement seizures, and strategic purchases: The US ranks #1 with 198,012 $BTC in its reserves, valued at over $22B. It also officially institutionalized Bitcoin through a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve executive order. China holds roughly 194,000 $BTC. Despite the country's strict crypto bans, these dormant crypto stashes remain sizable. The UK holds roughly 61,245 $BTC, worth over $7B. Ukraine has 46,351 $BTC worth over $5B Bhutan is holding on to 11,286 $BTC (over $1.3B at today's price) El Salvador is sitting on 6,320 $BTC ($731M) Other $BTC-holding countries include the UAE, Venezuela, and Finland. Governments are using Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, hedging against inflation and for economic planning. But that's not all. The corporate world is following the same playbook, adopting parallel strategies for accumulating Bitcoin and its role as a modern store of wealth: Strategy: The largest corporate BTC holder, owning 638,985 $BTC worth $73B. Marathon Digital Holdings: Holds 52,477 $BTC, valued at approximately $6B, accumulated through mining operations. Twenty-One (XXI): Holds 43,514 $BTC in its treasury, valued at over $5B. The massive corporate $BTC adoption has increased institutional and retail market confidence in the coin. This sentiment has spilled over to Bitcoin Hyper's presale, significantly increasing demand for the token. Bitcoin Hyper Presale Skyrockets on the Back of Saylor's $73B $BTC Hoard—Is This the Next 100x? Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer 2 scalability solution on the Bitcoin ecosystem that integrates with the SVM for faster and efficient execution. The token not only upgrades the slow and aging Bitcoin blockchain, but also allows developers, builders, and degens to engage in high-speed, high-octane transactions and dApps. While designed to supercharge the Bitcoin ecosystem, $HYPER also unlocks a variety of utilities including: Every transaction, every stake, and every vote runs on $HYPER. It's $BTC on steroids — bridge your $BTC in, and suddenly transactions fly in milliseconds with near-zero fees. No more boomer-chain lag. Offers Solana speed, $ETH liquidity, and $BTC security. Serves as a MemeFi Playground, allowing degens to finally spin up meme coins, DAOs, and DeFi apps on Bitcoin. That's giga-chad cultural flow straight into $HYPER. The token is hard-anchored to $BTC, inheriting Satoshi-tier security unlike vapor chains. Want the full scoop? Check out what Bitcoin Hyper is planning in our guide. Bitcoin Hyper is currently priced at $0.012925, just a hair under its official listing price of $0.012975, meaning you can secure some gains already without any whale premium or retail markup. Whales are already circling — with two big buys of $31.5K and $27.1K yesterday, totaling $58.6K in fresh $HYPER. If the roadmap is met, our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction indicate that $HYPER could reach $0.02595 by the end of 2025 (approximately 100% ROI), $0.08625 by the end of 2026 (567%), and potentially as high as $0.253 by 2030 (around 2,100% ROI). On top of this, staking offers a 70% APY. A $500 bag today locks in about 38,685 $HYPER. By the end of the year, you would pocket an extra $350 in rewards alone—pure passive yield before the token even makes its first big run. $HYPER's presale is an excellent opportunity for early birds to secure the token before it lists on CEXs, with front-row seats to airdrops, staking, and token launch allowlists. Learn how to buy and secure your $HYPER tokens.2 The subsequent $HYPER price increase is expected tomorrow. To lock in early-bird pricing before the jump, join the presale today. This is not financial advice, so do your own research before investing!
NewsBTC2025/09/16 16:35
Why Charles Hoskinson's Surprise Washington Visit Has Crypto Circles Talking

Why Charles Hoskinson’s Surprise Washington Visit Has Crypto Circles Talking

Rather than a one-off appearance, Hoskinson's visits to the capital have become part of an ongoing campaign. He first stepped […] The post Why Charles Hoskinson's Surprise Washington Visit Has Crypto Circles Talking appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/16 16:31
Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

The post Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 11:30 Analysts highlight 3 cryptocurrencies as the top options to buy during a global recession. Recessions test the resilience of every asset class. Stocks lose momentum, currencies wobble, and safe havens like gold often dominate headlines. But for crypto investors, global downturns create a unique window where digital assets can either shine as uncorrelated hedges or collapse under liquidity stress. The 2020 COVID-era crash proved just how quickly capital could rotate into crypto, fueling Bitcoin's rise from under $5,000 to new all-time highs within 18 months. As 2025 progresses, analysts warn that global recession risks are rising once again, with slowing job markets, tightening credit, and fragile consumer sentiment. For investors, the challenge lies in identifying which cryptocurrencies can not only weather recessionary storms but deliver outsized multiples as capital rotates back into risk-on trades. Among the most discussed names are Ethereum, Bitcoin, and the presale newcomer MAGACOIN FINANCE, recently listed among the top three coins to watch, with upside projections reaching 65x. Traders argue MAGACOIN FINANCE combines meme culture with utility, making it a rare dual-threat token in an overcrowded market. Bitcoin: The Digital Reserve Asset When recessions hit, liquidity evaporates, and risk assets tend to underperform. Yet Bitcoin has shown remarkable resilience across past downturns, increasingly acting as a digital reserve asset. Institutional flows into Bitcoin ETFs, totaling more than $600 million in recent days, underscore its growing role as a hedge, not unlike gold. For long-term investors, Bitcoin offers limited downside relative to smaller-cap tokens. Its fixed supply, global recognition, and growing integration into traditional finance make it the "safe choice" within crypto. Analysts suggest that if the global economy contracts further, Bitcoin could reclaim its narrative as digital gold and attract fresh capital from investors seeking security while still wanting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 16:31
Pro-Bitcoin Stephen Miran Joins Federal Reserve Board

Pro-Bitcoin Stephen Miran Joins Federal Reserve Board

The post Pro-Bitcoin Stephen Miran Joins Federal Reserve Board appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stephen Miran, a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, was narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate to join the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors with a 48-47 vote. Miran's appointment expands Trump's influence over the central bank as the Fed prepares for a key interest rate meeting. He will keep his White House role …
CoinPedia2025/09/16 16:30
