Feathercoin kaina (FTC)
+0.17%
-3.96%
+23.52%
+23.52%
Feathercoin (FTC) realiojo laiko kaina yra $0.00398183. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas FTC svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0.00227459 iki aukščiausios $ 0.00457717 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia FTC kaina yra $ 1.29, o žemiausia – $ 0.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, FTC per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė +0.17%, per 24 valandas – -3.96%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – +23.52%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė Feathercoin rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 1.16M, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. FTC apyvartoje yra 290.77M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 290988938.0077301. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 1.16M
Šiandienos Feathercoin kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.000164397421290429.
Feathercoin 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.0007972093.
Feathercoin 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.0010714324.
Feathercoin 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.000874017295913474.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ -0.000164397421290429
|-3.96%
|30 dienų
|$ +0.0007972093
|+20.02%
|60 dienų
|$ +0.0010714324
|+26.91%
|90 dienų
|$ +0.000874017295913474
|+28.12%
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it. The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin. The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market. Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets.. While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
MEXC – pirmaujanti kriptovaliutų birža, kuria pasitiki daugiau nei 10 milijonų naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Išsiskiria plačiausiu tokenų pasirinkimu, greičiausiu įtraukimu ir mažiausiais prekybos mokesčiais rinkoje. Prisijunkite prie MEXC ir mėgaukitės aukščiausio lygio likvidumu bei geriausiais mokesčiais rinkoje!
Kiek kainuos Feathercoin (FTC) rytoj, kitą savaitę ar kitą mėnesį USD valiuta? Kokia galėtų būti jūsų Feathercoin (FTC) turto vertė 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 m. – ar net po 10 ar 20 metų? Naudokitės mūsų kainos prognozavimo įrankiu, kad sužinotumėte trumpalaikes ir ilgalaikes Feathercoin prognozes.
Peržiūrėkite Feathercoin kainos prognozę dabar!
Supratimas apie Feathercoin (FTC) tokenomiką gali suteikti gilesnį supratimą apie jo ilgalaikę vertę ir augimo potencialą. Nuo to, kaip paskirstomi tokenai iki to, kaip valdoma jų pasiūla, tokenomika atskleidžia pagrindinę projekto ekonomikos struktūrą. Sužinokite apie FTCišsamią tokeno tokenomiką dabar!
|Laikas (UTC+8)
|Tipas
|Informacija
|09-11 22:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.