In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair notIn cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/Spot Market Trading Rules

Spot Market Trading Rules

Sep 29, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#Beginners
Notcoin
NOT$0.000716+0.39%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1601-1.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139318-0.04%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27324-1.35%
MAY
MAY$0.02805+2.29%


In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not only has its own price movement but also a specific set of order rules, including minimum order amount, minimum price change, minimum order value, and maximum open order quantity for different order types. Without knowledge of these rules, traders may encounter order failures at critical moments, missing out on market opportunities.

1. What Are Market Trading Rules?


When conducting Spot trading on MEXC, each trading pair has its own set of trading rules. These rules cover aspects such as the minimum order amount, the minimum price change, and the minimum total order value.

Since different trading pairs are listed in different spot markets (such as USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH), MEXC users should understand and comply with the specific rules of the market they are trading in. Otherwise, orders that do not meet the requirements may not be filled.

*BTN-Trade Spot on MEXC&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/exchange/BTC_USDT*

2. Main Types of Trading Markets


On MEXC, the main Spot trading markets include:
  • USDT Market: Trading pairs quoted in USDT. For example, BTC/USDT means trading BTC with USDT.
  • ETH Market: Trading pairs quoted in ETH. For example, MX/ETH means trading MX with ETH.
  • BTC Market: Trading pairs quoted in BTC. For example, MX/BTC means trading MX with BTC.
  • USDC Market: Trading pairs quoted in USDC. For example, ETH/USDC means trading ETH with USDC.
  • USDE Market: Trading pairs quoted in USDE. For example, SOL/USDE means trading SOL with USDE.
  • EUR Market: Trading pairs quoted in EUR. For example, BTC/EUR means trading BTC with EUR.
  • BRL Market: Trading pairs quoted in BRL. For example, BTC/BRL means trading BTC with BRL.

3. What Are Order Conditions? Which Ones Are Essential to Know?


3.1 Minimum Order Amount


The minimum order amount refers to the lowest number of tokens required when submitting an order.

On MEXC, you may buy or sell cryptocurrencies in any trading pair. However, each order must meet the minimum order amount requirement; otherwise, it will not be filled. Once the order is successfully placed, it will be matched and executed by the system.

3.2 Minimum Amount Change


The minimum amount change refers to the smallest unit by which the order quantity can be adjusted for a given trading pair. In other words, it defines the precision of quantity changes. For example, if the minimum amount change for a trading pair is 0.01, then the order quantity can only be increased or decreased by multiples of 0.01.

3.3 Minimum Price Change


The minimum price change refers to the smallest unit by which the price of a trading pair can be adjusted, measured in the quote currency of that market.

For example, in the MX/USDT trading pair, if the minimum price change is 0.1 USDT, then the price of MX can only fluctuate in multiples of 0.1 USDT.

3.4 Minimum Total Order Value


The minimum total order value represents the basic threshold for Spot trading. When selecting a trading pair and placing a buy order, the order must meet the minimum total value requirement for that pair before it can enter the matching process.

The minimum total order value per order in each market is as follows:
  • USDT Market: 1 USDT per order
  • ETH Market: 0.0001 ETH per order
  • BTC Market: 0.000005 BTC per order
  • USDC Market: 5 USDC per order
  • TUSD Market: 5 TUSD per order
  • BUSD Market: 5 BUSD per order

3.5 Maximum Amount per Market Order


Currently, MEXC Spot trading supports four order types: Limit Order, Market Order, Stop-Limit Order, and OCO. When placing a market order, there is a limit on the maximum amount allowed per order. This restriction helps prevent excessive price fluctuations and ensures market stability. For more details on Spot trading order types, please refer to: Different Types of Spot Orders.

3.6 Maximum Limit Order Quantity


When placing a limit order, the platform sets a maximum quantity that can be placed per order. This limit helps reduce the risk of extreme price fluctuations or insufficient liquidity during trading.

3.7 Maximum Conditional Order Quantity


Conditional orders (such as stop-limit orders) are also subject to maximum order quantity limits once a trigger price is set. This rule is designed to prevent large trades from causing sudden market shocks when triggered.

4. Benefits of Understanding Market Trading Rules


By mastering MEXC's market trading rules, traders can not only reduce the risk of order failures caused by unmet conditions but also formulate trading strategies with greater precision.

For example, knowing the minimum price change helps set buy and sell prices more effectively, while understanding the minimum order value prevents missed opportunities due to insufficient order amounts.

In addition, for large-volume or high-frequency trading, being aware of order quantity limits in advance allows you to optimize order placement and minimize delays or slippage caused by system restrictions.

5. How to Avoid Order Failures on MEXC


In Spot trading, especially when executing large or short-term trades, orders may fail if they do not meet the market trading rules. To minimize this risk, it is recommended to:
  • Check trading pair rules in advance: On the MEXC trading interface or in the Help Center, review the minimum order amount, price change, minimum order value, and other requirements for the selected pair.
  • Use official Customer Service and Chat bots: Before trading, confirm rule details with MEXC's online Customer Service or Chat bot, particularly when trading across different markets.

*BTN-Try Spot Trading on MEXC&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/exchange/BTC_USDT*

  • Why Choose MEXC Futures? Gain deeper insight into the advantages and unique features of MEXC Futures to help you stay ahead in the market.
  • MEXC Futures Trading Tutorial (Website) Learn the full process of trading Futures on the web platform in detail, making it easy to get started and navigate Futures trading with confidence.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

Key Takeaways MEXC charges 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees for spot trading, making it highly cost-effective for liquidity providers. MX token holders with 500&#43; tokens for 24 hours receive a 50

What is Launchpad?

What is Launchpad?

MEXC Launchpad is an innovative token issuance platform that provides guaranteed access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. Users can participate by completing certain

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus