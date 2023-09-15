Why Choose MEXC Futures?





Futures trading, with its 'high leverage and high returns,' has attracted the attention of countless investors. To start futures trading, the first step is to choose the right exchange to embark on your futures trading journey. MEXC boasts four core advantages: ① Trading Fee Rates ② Excellent trading depth for fair trading ③ High security and stability ④ Flexible trading rules, making it the ideal choice for users engaged in futures trading.









You can trade futures on MEXC as either a ① Maker or a ② Taker.





① Maker





Makers set an order with a specified price and quantity and wait for other users to match it. Makers add liquidity to the market.





② Taker





Takers actively match their orders with existing limit or market orders placed by other users. Takers consume market liquidity.









In MEXC's perpetual futures trading, the Maker fee rate is 0.00%, while the Taker fee rate is 0.01%. For more detailed information about MEXC's fee rates, you can refer to MEXC Related Fees









Since its establishment, MEXC has excelled in discovering and listing high-quality projects, earning widespread acclaim from users. With years of industry experience and a solid reputation, MEXC has accumulated tens of millions of users, becoming the first choice for both new and seasoned traders. Its business spans more than 170 countries and regions worldwide. MEXC Futures' vast user base ensures excellent market depth, with a balanced order book and transparent pricing. According to MEXC's futures trading data at the time of writing, the trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded $3.9 billion. This ensures that users can trade smoothly even in extreme market conditions, avoiding unexpected liquidations. (Note: Data as of September 8, 2023)













In addition, MEXC futures feature a rich variety of cryptocurrency types, including USDT-M perpetual futures, Metaverse, Layer2, NFT, MEME, DeFi, and many more. Furthermore, MEXC's ability to discover high-quality projects and the continuously add new cryptocurrency options allow users to have the best trading experience.









MEXC's trading system features a multi-layer and multi-cluster architecture, powered by a high-performance trading engine developed by experts with specialized banking technology knowledge. It can process up to 1.4 million transactions per second, delivering breakthrough efficiency and performance.





Additionally, MEXC is the most secure trading platform. Users benefit from various security measures, including identity verification, two-factor authentication, and anti-phishing codes. Our servers are also independently hosted in multiple countries to ensure the security and integrity of user data.









MEXC's futures trading rules are highly flexible, allowing users to adjust leverage from 1-200x as needed. USDT-M perpetual futures support a maximum leverage of 200x, while Coin-M perpetual futures support up to 125x leverage. When trading futures on MEXC, you can choose from three trading options: limit orders, market orders, and trigger orders. A limit order allows users to set their own order price and quantity, and the order will be executed based on the specified price and quantity. Market orders allow users to quickly execute their orders at the current market price with just the quantity input. Trigger orders enable users to preset trigger prices, order prices, and quantities. When the market price reaches the trigger price, the system will automatically place the order at the specified price. Before a trigger order is successfully triggered, the positions and margins will not be frozen.





In terms of the margin system, users have the flexibility to choose between the cross margin and isolated margin modes. For the differences between cross margin and isolated margin modes, you can refer to MEXC Futures Trading Modes . Additionally, MEXC also supports the hedge mode, allowing users to hold both long and short positions for a single contract, with leverage set independently for each direction. When holding positions in hedge mode, the positions need to occupy the corresponding margin according to the risk limit level.





Please be aware that futures trading involves significant risk, and investors should fully understand the investment risks and invest cautiously.



