MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spotMEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

Oct 29, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#Beginners
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000606-52.80%
FUND
FUND$0.014+1.89%
RWAX
APP$0.0008918-1.06%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27313-0.79%

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot trading, derivatives, high-yield investment, or withdrawal.

MEXC Loans has officially launched. You can visit the MEXC official website to participate and experience it yourself. With secure and convenient borrowing, MEXC Loans allows you to freely manage your cryptocurrency assets, whether for fund turnover or investment. MEXC's borrowing solution will meet your needs, providing a flexible and tailored approach to cryptocurrency management.

How to Participate in MEXC Loans


MEXC Loans is currently available on both the website and app.

Website


Open the MEXC official website and log in. Then go to Earn MEXC Loans in the top navigation bar.

On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the currently supported collateral and loan currencies. For demonstration purposes, we will pledge BTC to borrow USDT. Click on Borrow Now to proceed.


Enter the desired loan amount in USDT, and the corresponding quantity of BTC that you need to pledge will be displayed on the page. Choose the loan period, check the box to agree to the "MEXC Loans Terms and Conditions," and click Confirm Borrow.

If the BTC quantity in your collateral amount is not sufficient to secure the desired amount of USDT to be borrowed, you can transfer additional BTC from your Futures or Fiat accounts.


After successfully borrowing, you can find this outstanding loan in My Loans.

If you have multiple orders with different statuses, you can check them separately in Outstanding, Repaid, and Repayment History.


It's important to note that you should pay attention to your loan period and repay the loan within the repayment deadline after it expires; otherwise, overdue interest will be incurred. Currently, MEXC Loans allows early repayment without any penalties.

There is an upper limit on the total borrowable amount in the MEXC Loans pool. When the "Total Borrowable" balance in the pool reaches 0, others won't be able to take out loans.

App


On the MEXC App homepage, tap on More in the area below the carousel, then under the Earn tab, select MEXC Loans.

On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the current supported collateral and loan cryptocurrencies. For demonstration purposes, we will pledge BTC to borrow USDT. Tap Borrow Now.


Enter the desired loan amount in USDT, and the corresponding quantity of BTC that you need to pledge will be displayed on the page. Choose the loan period, check the box to agree to the "MEXC Loans Terms and Conditions," and tap Confirm Borrow.

If the BTC quantity in your collateral amount is not sufficient to borrow the desired amount of USDT, you can transfer additional BTC from your Futures or Fiat accounts.


After successfully borrowing, you can find this MEXC Loans order under My Loans.

If you have multiple orders with different statuses, you can check them separately in the Outstanding, Repaid, and Repayment History sections.


It's important to note that you should pay attention to your loan period and repay the loan within the repayment deadline after it expires; otherwise, overdue interest will be incurred. Currently, MEXC Loans allows early repayment without any penalties.

There is an upper limit on the total borrowable amount in the MEXC Loans pool. When the "Total Borrowable" balance in the pool reaches 0, others won't be able to take out loans.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risks. This information does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consultancy, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure a thorough understanding of the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment actions are independent of this platform.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

Spot Market Trading Rules

Spot Market Trading Rules

In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not

MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

Key Takeaways MEXC charges 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees for spot trading, making it highly cost-effective for liquidity providers. MX token holders with 500&#43; tokens for 24 hours receive a 50

What is Launchpad?

What is Launchpad?

MEXC Launchpad is an innovative token issuance platform that provides guaranteed access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. Users can participate by completing certain

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus