MEXC Copy Trade Profit Share Rules Explained





Copy trading is the process of replicating the trades of other traders, including all of their trading actions.





If you're a standard account holder who doesn't want to miss out on market opportunities, you can choose to follow professional traders and automatically synchronize with their trading activity. To get started, refer to the following guides: " MEXC Copy Trading Tutorial (App) " and " MEXC Copy Trade Tutorial (Website) ."





If you have solid trading experience and wish to become a copy trader yourself, read the " Copy Trading Guide For Lead Traders " to learn about the process. As a trader, you also have the opportunity to earn attractive profit-sharing rewards.













Futures, then click Copy Trade to access the copy trading page. Open and log in to the MEXC official website . Go to, then clickto access the copy trading page.









On the copy trading page, click the > on the name card to enter My Lead Trades.









On the My Lead Trades page, click Profit Share Stats to view your total profit share, expected profit share, and profit share ratio. To request a change to your profit share ratio, click the pencil icon.













1) Open and log in to the MEXC App. On the homepage, tap More in the quick access section.





2) Under the Futures category, tap Copy Trade.





3) On the Copy Trading page, tap Lead Trade Management.





4) On the Lead Trade Management page, tap Profit Share Stats to view your total profit share, expected profit share, and profit share ratio. To request a change to your profit share ratio, tap the pencil icon.













Total Profit Share: Calculated daily at 16:00 (UTC), based on the realized profits from all fully closed copy trade positions over the previous 24 hours. The settlement cycle runs from 16:00 the previous day to 16:00 the current day (UTC). Profit share is only triggered if the follower's total profit during the settlement period is greater than 0. After each settlement, the total profit share is reset to 0.





Expected Profit Share: The total estimated shareable profit since the last settlement, calculated based on the withheld profits from followers. The actual amount distributed will depend on the final settlement result.





Profit Share Ratio: The default ratio is 10%. You may apply to change this ratio, with a maximum of one change allowed per day. The result of your application will be communicated via email, SMS, or in-site notification.









Profit is shared with the trader only when the total realized profit from all fully closed follower positions is greater than 0.

Partially closed positions are not eligible for profit share.

If a follower has any associated open positions, settlement will be deferred to the next settlement day.

If a follower unfollows a trader, profit share will be settled immediately.





3.1 Details:





Pre-Freeze: To secure the trader's earnings, when a follower fully closes a position and the realized profit is greater than 0 (since the last settlement), a portion of the profits is pre-frozen in a system intermediary account based on the profit share ratio.





Actual Settlement: Profit share is settled daily between 16:00–17:00 (UTC), covering the previous day's results. If the realized profit from all fully closed positions since the last settlement is greater than 0, profit share is processed.





Formula: Trader's Actual Profit Share = Total Realized Profit from All Follower Positions × Profit Share Ratio

If there are multiple followers, this is calculated individually and then totaled.





Pre-Freeze Refund: Refund = Pre-Frozen Amount - Trader's Actual Profit Share (Any remaining amount after deducting the trader's share is refunded to the follower's Futures account in USDT-M).





Settlement Time: Profit share is settled daily from 16:00 to 17:00 (UTC). Typically, all settlements are completed by 17:00.



3.2 Example of Realized PNL Profit Distribution Process for Followers:

Assume User A follows Trader B with an initial investment of 1,000 USDT. Trader B has a profit-share ratio of 10%.

Day 1: User A generates a profit of 200 USDT from copying Trader B's trades. As per the 10% profit-share agreement, 20 USDT is allocated to Trader B. After the profit distribution, User A’s assets amount to 1,180 USDT.

Day 2: The daily loss is 150 USDT. The cumulative PNL since the last profit distribution (after Day 1) is now -150 USDT. As this is negative, no profit share is distributed. User A’s assets drop to 1,030 USDT.

Day 3: A profit of 100 USDT is recorded. The cumulative PNL since the last profit-sharing event is now -50 USDT (-150 + 100). As it remains negative, no profit share is distributed. User A’s assets rise to 1,130 USDT, still below the previous benchmark of 1,180 USDT.

Day 4: A profit of 100 USDT is again recorded, bringing the cumulative PNL to +50 USDT. Since this figure is now positive, a 10% share, equivalent to 5 USDT, is allocated to Trader B. Before profit sharing, User A’s assets reach 1,230 USDT; after the deduction, the final asset is 1,225 USDT.

Day 5 onwards: Profit sharing only applies when User A’s assets exceed the most recent post-distribution benchmark (currently 1,225 USDT), meaning cumulative PNL since the last profit share must be positive.

The profit distribution process is illustrated in the table below:

Daily Initial Asset (USDT) Daily PNL (USDT) Assets Before Profit Sharing (USDT) Net Profit?

Cumulative PNL After Profit Distribution (USDT)

10% Profit Share to Trader B (USDT)

Assets After Profit Distribution （USDT)

Day 1 1,000 +200 1,200 ✅ - -20 1,180 Day 2 1,180 -150 1,030 ❌ -150 0 1,030 Day 3 1,030 +100 1,130 ❌ -50 0 1,130 Day 4 1,130 +100 1,230 ✅ +50 -5 1,225

Result: User A's assets = 1,000 (initial capital) + 250 (cumulative realized PNL) – 25 (profit share amount) = 1,225 USDT.

Profit sharing is only triggered when the Follower's assets increase relative to the last profit-sharing settlement. In other words, the cumulative realized PNL since the most recent profit distribution must be positive for a new round of profit sharing to occur. If the Follower’s assets have declined during this period, meaning the cumulative realized PNL is negative, no profit share will be allocated to the trader.

Notes: The calculations above are for illustrative purposes only. All types of trading-related fees have been excluded.

Profit share is settled only if the Follower has no active positions (i.e., fully closed all positions) tied to the Trader at the time of settlement. Profit share is settled daily from 16:00 to 17:00 (UTC). Typically, all settlements are completed by 17:00.





Expected Profit Share = Sum of Withheld Profits from Followers





For traders with multiple followers, the withheld profit from each follower is calculated separately and then totaled.





Estimated profit updates every 5 minutes. This is for reference only: the final settled amount may deviate from the estimate.





Example:





Trader A (profit share ratio: 10%) has one follower, B. On a given day, trader A opens two copy trading positions, and follower B mirrors both. Later, follower B fully closes one position while the other remains open.





The closed position by follower B has a realized profit of 100 USDT. Withheld profit share = 100 × 10% = 10 USDT





Trader A's Estimated Profit Share = 10 USDT



