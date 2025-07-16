Providing proof of address (POA) is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. After registering a MEXC account, you must upload a POA document to complete identity verification and ensure complianceProviding proof of address (POA) is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. After registering a MEXC account, you must upload a POA document to complete identity verification and ensure compliance
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Veri...ess on MEXC

How to Verify My Residential Address on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Particl
PART$0.3008-1.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007112+1.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07882-6.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.06448-2.78%
Sign
SIGN$0.0382-0.90%

Providing proof of address (POA) is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. After registering a MEXC account, you must upload a POA document to complete identity verification and ensure compliance with the laws and regulations of your country or region.

This guide explains how to verify your residential address and successfully upload the required proof of address document to complete the verification process.

1. What Is Proof of Address?


To complete KYC verification, you need to submit a proof of address (POA) document. Only after submitting the required document can we verify your valid residential address. The POA document is used to confirm your place of residence. During the KYC verification process, you must upload a proof of address document that includes your full name and residential address.

The document you upload must meet specific requirements to be accepted as valid proof of your address. It must be issued in your name and match the name of the MEXC account holder. The document must have been issued within the last three months and contain the following information:

  • Your full name
  • Your residential address
  • Issue date
  • Issuing authority
  • Issuing authority details (such as business entity identifier, contact information, or website)

2. What Documents Can Be Used as Proof of Address?


The document you provide must clearly display your full name, residential address, issue date, and the name of the issuing authority. The issue date must be within the last three months. Valid POA documents include, but are not limited to:

  • Bank statements
  • Bank-issued letters
  • Mortgage documents or passbooks
  • Personal, home, internet, or TV service bills
  • Water, electricity, or gas bills
  • Bills from other utility service providers
  • Government-issued letters or notices
  • Voter registration certificates
  • Tax assessment documents
  • Temporary registration forms, certificates, or vehicle registration documents
  • Rental bills issued by real estate agencies
  • Employer-issued address confirmation or property purchase contracts

3. What Documents Cannot Be Used as Proof of Address?


The following documents are not accepted as valid proof of address:
  • Transaction receipts (even if they display a shipping/billing address)
  • Medical bills

4. Important Guidelines for Uploading Documents


1) Ensure that your document qualifies as valid proof of address. If unsure, refer to the list above.

2) The issue date must not be older than three months. MEXC only accepts proof of address issued within the last three months.

3) The document must contain your full name, address, issue date, and issuing authority.

4) The document must be issued in your name. Make sure the name and address on the document match those submitted during your MEXC account sign-up.

5) Upload only uncropped, unedited original documents. You may submit a photo or scanned copy of a physical bill, or a PDF file of an e-bill. However, scanned copies or screenshots must not be blurry, reflective, or black and white. Ensure all four corners of the document are visible and that all content is clearly readable.

6) Ensure your document meets the required format and file size. Supported file formats are .PDF, .JPG, and .PNG. Other file formats are not accepted.

7) Please note that the review process for proof of address verification may take up to 24 hours to complete. You will automatically receive a notification once the review is complete. There is no need to contact customer support.

5. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)


5.1 Why is address verification required?


Address verification is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. It is used to confirm your residential address. During the verification process, you must provide your full name, residential address, and a valid proof of address document.

5.2 What is considered an invalid or incomplete address?


Ensure that you provide a complete residential address, including apartment/unit number, street name, and postal code.

5.3 Why can't I select my country/region for address verification?


You can check the list of countries currently supporting residential address verification on the product page.

5.4 What are the requirements for address verification?


The document must clearly display your full name, residential address, issue date, and the name of the issuing authority. The issue date must be within the last three months.

5.5 How can I update my proof of address?


If your address verification details change, please contact Customer Service.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related advice, nor does it recommend the purchase, sale, or holding of any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. Any investment decisions made by users are not associated with MEXC.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus