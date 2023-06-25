The Beginner's Guide to Copy Trade (Trader)

























When applying to become a trader, make sure that you do not have any Copy Trade positions, open positions or orders (market orders and stop orders). You should also not be following any traders.





These are the required contents when filling in the application form on the new page:





Email (required)





a. If the user's MEXC account is already linked to an email, there's no need to fill in another one (if the user wants to change the email, he needs to contact Customer Care to change it at the backend).





b. If the user's MEXC account is not linked to an email, he must enter one. We will use email to send important information, such as application reviews.





Telegram account (optional)





Mobile number (optional)





Check the Copy Trade Agreement checkbox and submit the application













When a user enters the Copy Trade page while awaiting approval for their trader application, the following content below will be displayed:





1 A button that reads "Trader application is under review".





2 Clicking or hovering over the button will reveal the following message: Your application is currently under review. Please monitor your SMS/email for the review outcome notification.





3 Users whose trader application is under review or approved will no longer be able to follow other traders.

















1 USDT-M perpetual futures





2 Position mode: Hedge mode





3 Position opening type: Isolated mode





4 Some of the futures trading pairs which are available as lead trades are as follows:





BTC_USDT ETH_USDT WAVES_USDT ADA_USDT SOL_USDT AVAX_USDT LINK_USDT FTM_USDT TRX_USDT SHIB_USDT AXS_USDT XRP_USDT MANA_USDT DOT_USDT LTC_USDT BNB_USDT DOGE_USDT MATIC_USDT UNI_USDT ETC_USDT OKB_USDT NEAR_USDT ATOM_USDT FLOW_USDT BCH_USDT ALGO_USDT VET_USDT APE_USDT ICP_USDT XTZ_USDT SAND_USDT THETA_USDT EGLD_USDT AAVE_USDT EOS_USDT BSV_USDT MKR_USDT HNT_USDT ZEC_USDT RUNE_USDT CHZ_USDT KLAY_USDT LDO_USDT CRV_USDT HT_USDT BAT_USDT ENJ_USDT ZIL_USDT XLM_USDT LUNC_USDT LUNA_USDT OP_USDT CEL_USDT USTC_USDT APT_USDT GALA_USDT BONK_USDT OCEAN_USDT RLC_USDT ETHW_USDT MASK_USDT













