The Beginner's Guide to Copy Trade (Trader)

The Beginner's Guide to Copy Trade (Trader)

#Basic
#Futures
#Beginners
2023.06.25 MEXC
1. How to become a trader?


1.1 Step One: Go to MEXC Copy Trading



1.2 Step Two: Click [Apply Now]



When applying to become a trader, make sure that you do not have any Copy Trade positions, open positions or orders (market orders and stop orders). You should also not be following any traders.

1.3 Step Three: Fill in the application information

These are the required contents when filling in the application form on the new page:

  • Email (required)

a. If the user's MEXC account is already linked to an email, there's no need to fill in another one (if the user wants to change the email, he needs to contact Customer Care to change it at the backend).

b. If the user's MEXC account is not linked to an email, he must enter one. We will use email to send important information, such as application reviews.

  • Telegram account (optional)

  • Mobile number (optional)

  • Check the Copy Trade Agreement checkbox and submit the application


1.4 Step Four: Awaiting Trader Application Approval


  • When a user enters the Copy Trade page while awaiting approval for their trader application, the following content below will be displayed:

1 A button that reads "Trader application is under review".

2 Clicking or hovering over the button will reveal the following message: Your application is currently under review. Please monitor your SMS/email for the review outcome notification.

3 Users whose trader application is under review or approved will no longer be able to follow other traders.

1.5 Step Five: Once approved, traders can start leading trades.


2. How to start Copy Trade?


2.1 Lead Trade Criteria


1 USDT-M perpetual futures

2 Position mode: Hedge mode

3 Position opening type: Isolated mode

4 Some of the futures trading pairs which are available as lead trades are as follows:

BTC_USDTETH_USDTWAVES_USDTADA_USDTSOL_USDTAVAX_USDT
LINK_USDTFTM_USDTTRX_USDTSHIB_USDTAXS_USDTXRP_USDT
MANA_USDTDOT_USDTLTC_USDTBNB_USDTDOGE_USDTMATIC_USDT
UNI_USDTETC_USDTOKB_USDTNEAR_USDTATOM_USDTFLOW_USDT
BCH_USDTALGO_USDTVET_USDTAPE_USDTICP_USDTXTZ_USDT
SAND_USDTTHETA_USDTEGLD_USDTAAVE_USDTEOS_USDTBSV_USDT
MKR_USDTHNT_USDTZEC_USDTRUNE_USDTCHZ_USDTKLAY_USDT
LDO_USDTCRV_USDTHT_USDTBAT_USDTENJ_USDTZIL_USDT
XLM_USDTLUNC_USDTLUNA_USDTOP_USDTCEL_USDTUSTC_USDT
APT_USDTGALA_USDTBONK_USDTOCEAN_USDTRLC_USDTETHW_USDT
MASK_USDT





  • Maximum leverage multiplier: 5-125x, typically. The maximum leverage multiplier allowed for copy trades is different depending on the trading pair.

  • Traders can view all lead trade trading pairs, as well as their maximum leverage multipliers and minimum opening amounts under the Copy Trade homepage - My Lead Trades - Valid Lead Trade Conditions.

  • Users will be notified when new trading pairs become available for lead trades.

3. How to manage Copy Trade?


3.1 How To Check Current Lead Trades?


In the Copy Trade system: Go to Manage Lead Trades - Current Trades. Clicking on [Close] will reveal a pop-up window to alert you that the position will be fully closed at market price.

  • Copy Trade system: Trader - Current Trades


  • Clicking on [Close] will reveal a pop-up window to alert you that the position will be fully closed at market price.


3.2 Futures Trader Page - [Current Trades] Feature


Once a user becomes a trader, the [Current Trades] feature will appear on the Futures page, where valid trades will be shown.

  • Futures page - [Current Trades]


  • Clicking on [Close] will reveal a pop-up window to alert you that the position will be fully closed at market price.


  • Clicking on [Lead Trade Conditions] will reveal a pop-up window showing the corresponding lead trade conditions.


3.3 Partially Closing Trader's Position


When a trader partially closes a position, the follower's corresponding copy trade position will also be partially closed based on the trader's closing ratio.

Let's take an example where the trader's initial lead trade is 1,000 cont., and the follower's copy trade is 100 cont..If the trader closes the position partially by 200 cont., the follower's position will be partially closed by: 100 * (200 / 1,000) = 20 cont.

The following scenarios may lead to the partial closing of the trader's position. At this point, the follower's corresponding copy trade position will be partially closed based on the trader's closing ratio.

1 Trader partially closes the position

2 The position was partially liquidated

3 The position was reduced by the system

For example:
The trader's initial lead trade information is as follows: BTC_USDT, 20s, long, 0.5 BTC. Let's pretend that the position was also formed by an order.At this point, if the position is partially closed, the lead trade information will change to: BTC_USDT, 20s, long, 0.4 BTC. This indicates a 0.1 BTC drop when the position was partially closed.
Accordingly, the follower's initial copy trade information is as follows: BTC_USDT, 20x, long, 0.05 BTC. When the trader's lead trade position is partially closed, this copy trade order will be closed according to the ratio, i.e. closing quantity = 0.05 * (0.1 / 0.5) = 0.01 BTC

3.4 How To View Lead Trade History


On the Manage Lead Trades page, switch to [History] to view information on past lead trades.


4. How to manage followers?


Clicking on [My Followers] allows you to view the list of current followers, time followed, and copy trade account equity. You can also exclude a follower via the action bar to temporarily remove the follower from your follower list.

If you do not want to be followed, go to Settings and disable the Allow Following option.

  • When the action bar button is clickable (appears blue), you can click it to exclude the follower, temporarily changing the follower's status to Not Following.

  • If the follower is holding a copy trade position under the trader's name, or the follower's copy trade account equity is greater than the minimum copy trade amount, the button will be unclickable (appear grey), i.e. the follower cannot be excluded.

5. How To View Profit Share?


5.1 Viewing Profit Share


You can view the details of your profit sharing under "Profit Share Management" on the Manage Lead Trades page.

How Is Profit Share Settled?

  • The trader will receive their share of the profits only if the follower's PNL of the day under the trader is positive.

  • The profit share of the previous day will be settled between 16:00 to 17:00 (UTC) daily.
Viewing Profit Share History

  • You can view details of past profit shares on the Manage Copy Trade page under Profit Share Management - Profit Share History.

  • Click on [Details] to reveal a pop-up window showing the profit share details.

5.2 Check traders on your watchlist


You can check the details of traders on your watchlist under Watchlist on Copy Trade page.




6. Risk Alert


Due to factors such as depth, market changes, and volatile market conditions, please note that the opening/closing prices and yield in followers' copy trades may differ from those of their traders.

Beginner Benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

