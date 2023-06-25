The Beginner's Guide to Copy Trade (Trader)

In the Copy Trade system: Go to Manage Lead Trades - Current Trades. Clicking on [Close] will reveal a pop-up window to alert you that the position will be fully closed at market price.
Once a user becomes a trader, the [Current Trades] feature will appear on the Futures page, where valid trades will be shown.
When a trader partially closes a position, the follower's corresponding copy trade position will also be partially closed based on the trader's closing ratio.
Let's take an example where the trader's initial lead trade is 1,000 cont., and the follower's copy trade is 100 cont..If the trader closes the position partially by 200 cont., the follower's position will be partially closed by: 100 * (200 / 1,000) = 20 cont.
The following scenarios may lead to the partial closing of the trader's position. At this point, the follower's corresponding copy trade position will be partially closed based on the trader's closing ratio.
1 Trader partially closes the position
2 The position was partially liquidated
3 The position was reduced by the system
For example:
The trader's initial lead trade information is as follows: BTC_USDT, 20s, long, 0.5 BTC. Let's pretend that the position was also formed by an order.At this point, if the position is partially closed, the lead trade information will change to: BTC_USDT, 20s, long, 0.4 BTC. This indicates a 0.1 BTC drop when the position was partially closed.
Accordingly, the follower's initial copy trade information is as follows: BTC_USDT, 20x, long, 0.05 BTC. When the trader's lead trade position is partially closed, this copy trade order will be closed according to the ratio, i.e. closing quantity = 0.05 * (0.1 / 0.5) = 0.01 BTC
On the Manage Lead Trades page, switch to [History] to view information on past lead trades.
Clicking on [My Followers] allows you to view the list of current followers, time followed, and copy trade account equity. You can also exclude a follower via the action bar to temporarily remove the follower from your follower list.
If you do not want to be followed, go to Settings and disable the Allow Following option.
If the follower is holding a copy trade position under the trader's name, or the follower's copy trade account equity is greater than the minimum copy trade amount, the button will be unclickable (appear grey), i.e. the follower cannot be excluded.
You can view the details of your profit sharing under "Profit Share Management" on the Manage Lead Trades page.
How Is Profit Share Settled?
Viewing Profit Share History
You can check the details of traders on your watchlist under Watchlist on Copy Trade page.
Due to factors such as depth, market changes, and volatile market conditions, please note that the opening/closing prices and yield in followers' copy trades may differ from those of their traders.