MEXC Copy Trading Tutorial (App)





Copy trading is a process of replicating the trades made by other traders, including copying all of their activities. In previous content, we introduced a tutorial for copy trading on the web platform . In this article, we will provide a tutorial on copy trading for the MEXC app.









Open the MEXC App homepage, tap on [More], and select [Copy Trade] under [Trade] to enter the [MEXC Copy Trade] page.





On the MEXC Copy Trade page:

You can scroll down the page to see many top traders.

Choose the trader you like the most.

Tap the trader's name card to enter the "Trader Details" page.

Tap on [Follow] to enter the "Copy Trade Parameter Settings" page.









On the copy trade parameter setting page, select the [Copy Trade Futures] which you would like to follow of the trader's operations. You need to select at least one futures contract, as shown in the first image below.





After selecting the futures, you can proceed to set your [General] or [Advanced] settings.





In the general settings, your [Copy Trade Amount] must be at least 5 USDT. In addition to this, you also need to set the [Copy Trade Mode], [Margin Settings], [Trader's Liquidation Settings], and choose whether you want to set [TP/SL]. After completing the settings, tap on [Next Step], review your copy trade settings, and tap [Submit] to complete the copy trading process and become a follower.





Compared to general settings, advanced settings include the [Leverage & Slippage Settings]. You can choose between uniform or custom settings based on your situation.













On the MEXC Copy Trade page, you can sort traders based on different criteria and choose your preferred traders according to your preferred trading strategies.





After selecting the desired trader, click on their profile to enter the trader details page. On this page, you can access all trading-related information about this trader. You can use the [Statistics], [Lead Trade Stats], and [Followers] data provided by MEXC to thoroughly understand the trader you have selected.





It's important to note that a trader's past performance does not guarantee future profits. Therefore, we recommend that you allocate your copy trading funds sensibly, set up stop-loss and take-profit (TP/SL) orders, and ensure that your personal assets fluctuate within a certain range.













On the MEXC Copy Trade homepage, tap on [My Copy Trades]. On the "My Copy Trade" page, select [My Traders] to view your current copy trades. You can tap on [Unfollow] or [Edit].





Tapping on [Edit] will return you to the "Copy Trade Parameter Settings" page, where you can reconfigure the types of copy trade futures you want to engage in and make changes to general or advanced settings.





Tap [Unfollow] to stop following the current trader.









