MEXC Copy Trade Manual

Open the MEXC Global website and Click Futures, find out Copy Trade

Click About Copy Trade on the main page of Copy Trade

Click Join Now

You can find several Top Traders on this page ordinating by different standards, such as 7-Day ROI.

You can rank them by your favorite standards.

Select your favorite trader by their trading strategies, such as short-term

You can also learn about their followers numbers, such as 20/1000, and trading performance.

Please wait 10s to click Confirm in MEXC Copy Trade Service Agreement

You need to have sufficient funds in your wallet, please click OK in Tips.

Transfer your funds from your accounts, and click Transfer now

You have to select at least one trading pair

For General parameters, you have to make sure your Copy Trade Amount balance remaining at least 5 USDT.

Select your margin ratio

Select automatically adding margin by clicking the 'Auto Margin Addition' button

Submit the Fixed Amount or the Multiplier

Submit your Take-profit ratio and Stop-loss ratio in Settings

For Advanced parameters, you can customize Leverage(Optional) and Slippage (Optional)

Click Next Step to proceed

Tick Submit to confirm all your settings

Check your ongoing copy trades through My Copy Trade on the main page of Copy Trade

You can Unfollow or Edit your settings in Copy Trading Details by clicking My Traders

Tick the Unfollow in Tips

Click About Copy Trade on the main page of Copy Trade

Click Apply Now

Submit your information about Email(requied) , Telegram account(optional) and Mobile number(optional)

Please tick I have read carefully and agree to the Trader Agreement

Tick Trader Agreement to find out more information

Click Submit and wait for notification by SMS