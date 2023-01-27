mexc
MEXC Copy Trade Manual

2023.01.28 MEXC
e.png
Become a Follower

  1. Step 1: Go to Copy Trade

Open the MEXC Global website and Click Futures, find out Copy Trade
1e.PNG

  1. Step 2: Join Now

  • Click About Copy Trade on the main page of Copy Trade
2e.PNG
  • Click Join Now
3e.PNG

  1. Step 3: Learn information about traders

  • You can find several Top Traders on this page ordinating by different standards, such as 7-Day ROI.
  • You can rank them by your favorite standards.
  • Select your favorite trader by their trading strategies, such as short-term
  • You can also learn about their followers numbers, such as 20/1000, and trading performance.
4e.PNG

  1. Step 4: MEXC Copy Trade Service Agreement

Please wait 10s to click Confirm in MEXC Copy Trade Service Agreement
5e.PNG

  1. Step 5: Tips

You need to have sufficient funds in your wallet, please click OK in Tips.
6e.png

  1. Step 6: Transfer funds

Transfer your funds from your accounts, and click Transfer now
7e.png

  1. Step 7: Copy Trade Parameter settings

  • You have to select at least one trading pair
  • For General parameters, you have to make sure your Copy Trade Amount balance remaining at least 5 USDT.
  • Select your margin ratio
  • Select automatically adding margin by clicking the 'Auto Margin Addition' button
8e.png
  • Submit the Fixed Amount or the Multiplier
9e.png
  • Submit your Take-profit ratio and Stop-loss ratio in Settings
10e.png
  • For Advanced parameters, you can customize Leverage(Optional) and Slippage (Optional)
11e.png
12e.png
  • Click Next Step to proceed
13e.png

  1. Step 8: Confirm Copy Trade Settings

Tick Submit to confirm all your settings
14e.png

  1. Step 9: Copy Trading Details

Check your ongoing copy trades through My Copy Trade on the main page of Copy Trade
15e.png
16e.png

  1. Step 10: Unfollow or Edit

  • You can Unfollow or Edit your settings in Copy Trading Details by clicking My Traders
17e.png
  • Tick the Unfollow in Tips
18e.png

Become a Trader

  1. Step 1: Apply Now

  • Click About Copy Trade on the main page of Copy Trade
19e.png
  • Click Apply Now
20e.png

  1. Step 2: Fill personal information in

  • Submit your information about Email(requied), Telegram account(optional) and Mobile number(optional)
  • Please tick I have read carefully and agree to the Trader Agreement
    21e.png
  • Tick Trader Agreement to find out more information
22e.png

  1. Step 3: Submit

Click Submit and wait for notification by SMS
 

