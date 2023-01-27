MEXC Copy Trade Manual

-
Open the
MEXC Global website and Click
Futures, find out
Copy Trade
You can find several
Top Traders on this page ordinating by different standards, such as 7-Day ROI.
You can rank them by your favorite standards.
Select your favorite trader by their trading strategies, such as short-term
You can also learn about their followers numbers, such as 20/1000, and trading performance.
Please wait 10s to click
Confirm in
MEXC Copy Trade Service Agreement
You need to have sufficient funds in your wallet, please click
OK in
Tips.
Transfer your funds from your accounts, and click
Transfer now
You have to select at least one trading pair
For
General parameters, you have to make sure your
Copy Trade Amount balance remaining at least 5 USDT.
Select your margin ratio
Select automatically adding margin by clicking the 'Auto Margin Addition' button
Tick
Submit to confirm all your settings
Check your ongoing copy trades through
My Copy Trade on the main page of
Copy Trade
Submit your information about
Email(requied),
Telegram account(optional) and
Mobile number(optional)
Please tick
I have read carefully and agree to the Trader Agreement
Tick
Trader Agreement to find out more information
Click
Submit and wait for notification by SMS