would 価格(WOULD)
would（WOULD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.060292 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 60.35M USD です。WOULD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な would 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 547.37K USD
です- would 1日内の価格変動率は -0.85%
です- 循環供給量は 999.45M USD です
本日の would から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00052142609574966 です。
過去30日間における would から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における would から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における would から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00052142609574966
|-0.85%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
would の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.19%
-0.85%
+34.85%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The "Would" meme, emerging in September 2022, represents a significant moment in internet culture through its simple yet effective format. The meme typically features various subjects - from animals to people - speaking or interacting with microphones, accompanied by the single-word caption "would." While the original creator remains unknown, the first widely-circulated version showed a cat scratching its nose on a microphone. The format gained initial traction through X account x.com/reactjpg, but truly exploded in popularity when users began deploying it as a reaction to @mugshawtys' posts - a X account known for sharing attractive mugshots. The meme's implied meaning of "would have sex with" became its defining characteristic, though its usage expanded to include reactions to food, cars, and various other subjects through accounts like x.com/fuckedupfoods and x.com/fuckedupcars. One particularly memorable variant features the chaotic 2018 Japanese Parliament brawl photo, which became one of the most widely shared versions of the meme. Throughout late 2022, the format maintained strong momentum across social media platforms, with users creatively adapting it to various contexts while maintaining its core humor. The meme's cultural impact reached new heights when Elon Musk, known for his influential social media presence, tweeted about it twice on November 23rd and 24th, 2024. Declaring it his favorite meme, Musk's endorsement transformed what was already a popular format into a mainstream social media phenomenon, cementing its place in internet history. The "Would" meme's success lies in its versatility and simplicity - a single word carrying layers of meaning, from genuine appreciation to ironic humor, making it a perfect example of modern internet communication.
