would (WOULD) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
What is $WOULD? $WOULD stems from memes but transcends them, serving as a trusted long-term wealth vehicle. Born on the Solana (SOL) chain with decentralized Web3 blockchain tech, it's unique. By a stroke of luck, $WOULD became Elon Musk's favorite meme, and with just one sentence, it was activated. After experiencing a 2600 - fold price increase and a complete turnover of hands, it has built a solid foundation at the bottom. Since then, it has been reborn, surpassing 99% of meme coins and getting past the initial 0 - 1 phase.

Future of $WOULD? Rather than relying on technology or applications, it depends on the consensus of its holders. Abandoning the typical meme coin PVP (Player vs. Player) approach, $WOULD embraces PVE (Player vs. Environment), making it a refreshing change among meme coins. Among the 99% of coins that eventually become worthless, it's like the "Crypto Berkshire Hathaway," where every holder is a shareholder. Abandon centralized stocks, real estate, and fiat currencies, and embrace cryptocurrencies that you can control, taking your destiny into your own hands. It is decentralized, non - inflationary, with no marketing and no fake data. It attracts a group of investors who share the same values for long-term value investing. $WOULD is everyone's piggy bank. Tokenomics $WOULD is only issued on the SOL chain and not on other chains. Any issuance on other chains is a scam. Supply: Decentralized, CTO now in charge. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It's that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced. WOULD Mission: Empower long-term holders to generate profits while incentivizing them to reinvest in WOULD. WOULD Values: Integrity and honesty; embracing the philosophy that “slow is fast” by prioritizing health and longevity; striving for value creation beyond mere profit. WOULD Vision: To establish itself as the Berkshire Hathaway of cryptocurrency.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.wouldmeme.com/

would (WOULD) トケノミクス & 価格分析

would (WOULD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
総供給量：
$ 999.45M
$ 999.45M$ 999.45M
循環供給量：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 521.57M
$ 521.57M$ 521.57M
史上最高値：
$ 0.701724
$ 0.701724$ 0.701724
過去最安値：
$ 0.00142393
$ 0.00142393$ 0.00142393
現在の価格：
$ 0.521859
$ 0.521859$ 0.521859

would (WOULD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

would (WOULD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WOULD トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

WOULD トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

WOULD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WOULD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

WOULD 価格予測

WOULD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の WOULD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。