would (WOULD) トケノミクス
would (WOULD) 情報
What is $WOULD? $WOULD stems from memes but transcends them, serving as a trusted long-term wealth vehicle. Born on the Solana (SOL) chain with decentralized Web3 blockchain tech, it's unique. By a stroke of luck, $WOULD became Elon Musk's favorite meme, and with just one sentence, it was activated. After experiencing a 2600 - fold price increase and a complete turnover of hands, it has built a solid foundation at the bottom. Since then, it has been reborn, surpassing 99% of meme coins and getting past the initial 0 - 1 phase.
Future of $WOULD? Rather than relying on technology or applications, it depends on the consensus of its holders. Abandoning the typical meme coin PVP (Player vs. Player) approach, $WOULD embraces PVE (Player vs. Environment), making it a refreshing change among meme coins. Among the 99% of coins that eventually become worthless, it's like the "Crypto Berkshire Hathaway," where every holder is a shareholder. Abandon centralized stocks, real estate, and fiat currencies, and embrace cryptocurrencies that you can control, taking your destiny into your own hands. It is decentralized, non - inflationary, with no marketing and no fake data. It attracts a group of investors who share the same values for long-term value investing. $WOULD is everyone's piggy bank. Tokenomics $WOULD is only issued on the SOL chain and not on other chains. Any issuance on other chains is a scam. Supply: Decentralized, CTO now in charge. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It's that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced. WOULD Mission: Empower long-term holders to generate profits while incentivizing them to reinvest in WOULD. WOULD Values: Integrity and honesty; embracing the philosophy that “slow is fast” by prioritizing health and longevity; striving for value creation beyond mere profit. WOULD Vision: To establish itself as the Berkshire Hathaway of cryptocurrency.
would (WOULD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
would (WOULD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
would (WOULD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
would (WOULD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WOULD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WOULD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WOULD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WOULD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
WOULD 価格予測
WOULD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の WOULD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。