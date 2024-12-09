WETH 価格(WETH)
WETH（WETH）の本日のライブ価格は 3,856.4 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 10.56B USD です。WETH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な WETH 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.16B USD
です- WETH 1日内の価格変動率は -2.96%
です- 循環供給量は 2.73M USD です
MEXCで WETH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WETH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の WETH から USD への価格変動率は $ -117.766596901656 です。
過去30日間における WETH から USD への価格変動率は $ +1,011.5310205200 です。
過去60日間における WETH から USD への価格変動率は $ +2,329.1830730400 です。
過去90日間における WETH から USD への価格変動率は $ +1,511.7643002860736 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -117.766596901656
|-2.96%
|30日
|$ +1,011.5310205200
|+26.23%
|60日
|$ +2,329.1830730400
|+60.40%
|90日
|$ +1,511.7643002860736
|+64.48%
WETH の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.04%
-2.96%
+7.51%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is WETH (Wrapped ETH)? WETH is the tokenized/packaged form of ETH that you use to pay for items when you interact with Ethereum dApps. WETH follows the ERC-20 token standards, enabling it to achieve interoperability with other ERC-20 tokens. This offers more utility to holders as they can use it across networks and dApps. You can stake, yield farm, lend, and provide liquidity to various liquidity pools with WETH. Also, unlike ETH, which doesn’t conform to its own ERC-20 standard and thus has lower interoperability as it can’t be used on other chains besides Ethereum, WETH can be used on cheaper and high throughput alternatives like Binance, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano. The price of WETH will always be the same as ETH because it maintains a 1:1 wrapping ratio. How to Wrap ETH? Custodians wrap and unwrap ETH. To wrap ETH, you send ETH to a custodian. This can be a multi-sig wallet, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), or a smart contract. After connecting your web3 wallet to a DeFi exchange, you enter the amount of ETH you wish to wrap and click the swap function. Once the transaction is confirmed, you will receive WETH tokens equivalent to the ETH that you’ve swapped. On a centralized exchange, the exchange burns the deposited ETH and mints a wrapped form for you. And when you want to unwrap it, the exchange will burn the wrapped version and mint the ETH on your behalf. What’s Next for WETH? According to the developers, hopefully there will be no future for WETH. According to the website, steps are being taken to update ETH to make it compliant with its own ERC-20 standards.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 WETH を AUD に
A$5,977.42
|1 WETH を GBP に
￡3,007.992
|1 WETH を EUR に
€3,625.016
|1 WETH を USD に
$3,856.4
|1 WETH を MYR に
RM17,045.288
|1 WETH を TRY に
₺134,202.72
|1 WETH を JPY に
¥581,043.788
|1 WETH を RUB に
₽385,177.232
|1 WETH を INR に
₹327,331.232
|1 WETH を IDR に
Rp61,212,675.764
|1 WETH を PHP に
₱223,709.764
|1 WETH を EGP に
￡E.195,095.276
|1 WETH を BRL に
R$23,292.656
|1 WETH を CAD に
C$5,437.524
|1 WETH を BDT に
৳461,109.748
|1 WETH を NGN に
₦6,063,494.848
|1 WETH を UAH に
₴160,387.676
|1 WETH を VES に
Bs185,107.2
|1 WETH を PKR に
Rs1,072,387.712
|1 WETH を KZT に
₸1,961,519.296
|1 WETH を THB に
฿130,153.5
|1 WETH を TWD に
NT$125,024.488
|1 WETH を CHF に
Fr3,355.068
|1 WETH を HKD に
HK$29,964.228
|1 WETH を MAD に
.د.م38,486.872