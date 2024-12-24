Tema 価格(TEMA)
Tema（TEMA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.03703891 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 37.14M USD です。TEMA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Tema 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.00M USD
です- Tema 1日内の価格変動率は +10.05%
です- 循環供給量は 1000.00M USD です
MEXCで TEMA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TEMA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Tema から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00338215 です。
過去30日間における Tema から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.0373437410 です。
過去60日間における Tema から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Tema から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00338215
|+10.05%
|30日
|$ +1.0373437410
|+2,800.69%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Tema の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.87%
+10.05%
+243.28%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, boasting a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience. By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience. Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes, ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem. The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges. Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community, built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology
