$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, boasting a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience.
By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience.
Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes, ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem.
The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges.
Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community, built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology
Tema (TEMA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Tema (TEMA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TEMA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TEMA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TEMA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TEMA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
