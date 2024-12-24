Seedworld 価格(SWORLD)
Seedworld（SWORLD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00583044 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 12.75M USD です。SWORLD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Seedworld 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 336.20K USD
です- Seedworld 1日内の価格変動率は +2.35%
です- 循環供給量は 2.19B USD です
MEXCで SWORLD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SWORLD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Seedworld から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00013366 です。
過去30日間における Seedworld から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010231011 です。
過去60日間における Seedworld から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0016329692 です。
過去90日間における Seedworld から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00013366
|+2.35%
|30日
|$ -0.0010231011
|-17.54%
|60日
|$ +0.0016329692
|+28.01%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Seedworld の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.39%
+2.35%
-25.54%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Description: Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive. What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming. How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SWORLD を AUD に
A$0.009328704
|1 SWORLD を GBP に
￡0.0046060476
|1 SWORLD を EUR に
€0.0055972224
|1 SWORLD を USD に
$0.00583044
|1 SWORLD を MYR に
RM0.0261203712
|1 SWORLD を TRY に
₺0.20552301
|1 SWORLD を JPY に
¥0.91683669
|1 SWORLD を RUB に
₽0.5901571368
|1 SWORLD を INR に
₹0.4962870528
|1 SWORLD を IDR に
Rp94.0393416732
|1 SWORLD を PHP に
₱0.3414305664
|1 SWORLD を EGP に
￡E.0.2977605708
|1 SWORLD を BRL に
R$0.0360904236
|1 SWORLD を CAD に
C$0.0083375292
|1 SWORLD を BDT に
৳0.6975538416
|1 SWORLD を NGN に
₦9.0254045112
|1 SWORLD を UAH に
₴0.2453449152
|1 SWORLD を VES に
Bs0.29735244
|1 SWORLD を PKR に
Rs1.6263429336
|1 SWORLD を KZT に
₸3.0445974636
|1 SWORLD を THB に
฿0.1995759612
|1 SWORLD を TWD に
NT$0.190655388
|1 SWORLD を CHF に
Fr0.0051890916
|1 SWORLD を HKD に
HK$0.0452442144
|1 SWORLD を MAD に
.د.م0.0587125308