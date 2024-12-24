Sallar 価格(ALL)
Sallar（ALL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00258146 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 6.85M USD です。ALL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sallar 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 262.19K USD
です- Sallar 1日内の価格変動率は +0.84%
です- 循環供給量は 2.60B USD です
MEXCで ALL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ALL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sallar から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sallar から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0024183669 です。
過去60日間における Sallar から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sallar から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.84%
|30日
|$ +0.0024183669
|+93.68%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sallar の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.19%
+0.84%
-9.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research. Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms. Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10. With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
