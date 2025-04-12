Quint 価格(QUINT)
Quint（QUINT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 38.90K USD です。QUINT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Quint 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Quint 1日内の価格変動率は +0.83%
です- 循環供給量は 183.78M USD です
MEXCで QUINT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QUINT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Quint から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Quint から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Quint から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Quint から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.83%
|30日
|$ 0
|-65.89%
|60日
|$ 0
|-78.76%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Quint の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.83%
+6.83%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
QUINT has been commissioned by a team of investors who have strived to build a legacy ecosystem that reflects their accomplishments in life. While catering to the needs of like-minded connoisseurs through bringing to them a Boutique NFT Marketplace, Team Quint also wanted to give a taste of luxury to QUINT’s worldwide token holders through its revolutionary super-staking platform. At Quint, we like to do things differently! That's why apart from the regular staking options, we are bringing to you Super-staking Pools. These pools will yield real-world incentives such as complimentary stays in your dream destinations, supercar experiences, discounts on property purchases, hotel bookings, restaurants, spas and much more while also offering breathtaking prizes through our Luxury Raffle Pools. QUINT's boutique NFT Marketplace will allow connoisseurs from across the globe to not just get their tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds with an inherent eye for luxury but also get those freshly minted NFTs installed into Token Frames and delivered to their doorsteps. While building on the token's 'Super-staking Pools' concept, QUINT aims to add unique real-world collectibles to its treasury, the future upside of which will be distributed amongst the Super-staking Pool stakers. Another one of QUINT's key future goals is to develop luxury physical real estate and make the QUINT investors fractional owners in proportion of their investment in the Quint's DeFi ecosystem. These will be first of their kind DeFi usages in the crypto world and would ensure that the TVL of the Project has hard assets to boast of; not just borrowed tokens from a partner DeFi protocol
