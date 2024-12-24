Merit Circle 価格(MC)
Merit Circle（MC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.206482 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.46M USD です。MC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Merit Circle 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.55K USD
です- Merit Circle 1日内の価格変動率は +0.85%
です- 循環供給量は 11.91M USD です
MEXCで MC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Merit Circle から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00174822 です。
過去30日間における Merit Circle から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0071446282 です。
過去60日間における Merit Circle から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1850955649 です。
過去90日間における Merit Circle から USD への価格変動率は $ -1.5377264937107585 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00174822
|+0.85%
|30日
|$ -0.0071446282
|-3.46%
|60日
|$ -0.1850955649
|-89.64%
|90日
|$ -1.5377264937107585
|-88.16%
Merit Circle の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.30%
+0.85%
-20.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences. Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token. Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth. Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers. Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space. Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers.
