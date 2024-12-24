Maia 価格(MAIA)
Maia（MAIA）の本日のライブ価格は 6.51 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.05M USD です。MAIA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Maia 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.90K USD
です- Maia 1日内の価格変動率は +1.49%
です- 循環供給量は 315.00K USD です
MEXCで MAIA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MAIA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Maia から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.095724 です。
過去30日間における Maia から USD への価格変動率は $ -2.6305243440 です。
過去60日間における Maia から USD への価格変動率は $ +47.8973829390 です。
過去90日間における Maia から USD への価格変動率は $ -4.13306934368068 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.095724
|+1.49%
|30日
|$ -2.6305243440
|-40.40%
|60日
|$ +47.8973829390
|+735.75%
|90日
|$ -4.13306934368068
|-38.83%
Maia の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.31%
+1.49%
-41.87%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Maia is the yield powerhouse of Metis with its community rooted in this Ethereum L2. With a 100% fair launch via bonds Maia is a truly community owned token. Maia aims to be a one stop shop for different financial instruments, a fully fledged trading hub with Hermes being the first piece of the puzzle. In order to sustainably bootstrap our surrounding ecosystem, Maia plans to keep on-boarding long term partnerships with protocols that ultimately add value to both our holders and partners. What makes your project unique? $MAIA is a utility and governance token that drives the coordination mechanisms behind the whole Maian ecosystem. This allows us to decentralize the decision making process while at the same time entitling the token stakers of their share of the profits generated by the Maian Treasury. As a DAO we constantly push towards improving our decentralized governance structure and processes. History of your project. A group of partially doxxed friends who have been navigating crypto this last 5 years and have expertise in different fields ranging from smart contract and front end development, economics and marketing as well as a deep interest and understanding in the tokenomics, incentive systems and DeFi primitives behind Solidly, Curve and Olympus. What’s next for your project? Maia V2 will some of these new features. 1. Emissions and Tokenomics - Detailed emissions and supply information leading up to and from V2 Launch. 2. Improved Earnings - New layer of revenue for Maians. 3. Increased Utility - Additions to the token’s utility. What can your token be used for? Currently Maia token can be staked and when you stake, you lock MAIA and receive an equal amount of sMAIA. Your sMAIA balance rebases up automatically at the end of every epoch. sMAIA is transferable and therefore composable with other DeFi protocols.
