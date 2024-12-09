LCX 価格(LCX)
LCX（LCX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.342014 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 265.52M USD です。LCX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LCX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.84M USD
です- LCX 1日内の価格変動率は -10.73%
です- 循環供給量は 775.03M USD です
MEXCで LCX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LCX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LCX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0411142487743532 です。
過去30日間における LCX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.7721632293 です。
過去60日間における LCX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.4853935536 です。
過去90日間における LCX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.21755918321104334 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0411142487743532
|-10.73%
|30日
|$ +0.7721632293
|+225.77%
|60日
|$ +0.4853935536
|+141.92%
|90日
|$ +0.21755918321104334
|+174.81%
LCX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.20%
-10.73%
+2.98%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and offices in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland), New Delhi (India) and Chicago (USA). LCX has obtained 8 crypto-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, operates in accordance with the new blockchain laws and has introduced a comprehensive crypto compliance suite. LCX AG, the legal entity behind LCX.com, has a registered share capital of 1 Million CHF. LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute Canada. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia), Yat Siu (Chairman at Animoca Brands), and others. In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a second layer DeFi protocol enabling limit orders at Uniswap (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, an end to end tokenization platform for security tokens and a token sale manager for compliant initial coin offerings (ICO's and IEO's). The LCX Token ($LCX) is the fuel of the LCX.com platform and LCX Cryptocurrency Exchange. LCX Token works as a long-term sustainable incentive mechanism to motivate various stakeholders to participate in the ecosystem. LCX Token is an exchange based utility token which grants all users a reduction of up to 50% trading fees at LCX’s compliant digital asset exchange and many more benefits. More Information available at www.LCX.com
