LCX (LCX) トケノミクス
LCX (LCX) 情報
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency.
LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and offices in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland), New Delhi (India) and Chicago (USA). LCX has obtained 8 crypto-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, operates in accordance with the new blockchain laws and has introduced a comprehensive crypto compliance suite. LCX AG, the legal entity behind LCX.com, has a registered share capital of 1 Million CHF.
LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute Canada. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia), Yat Siu (Chairman at Animoca Brands), and others.
In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a second layer DeFi protocol enabling limit orders at Uniswap (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, an end to end tokenization platform for security tokens and a token sale manager for compliant initial coin offerings (ICO's and IEO's).
The LCX Token ($LCX) is the fuel of the LCX.com platform and LCX Cryptocurrency Exchange. LCX Token works as a long-term sustainable incentive mechanism to motivate various stakeholders to participate in the ecosystem. LCX Token is an exchange based utility token which grants all users a reduction of up to 50% trading fees at LCX’s compliant digital asset exchange and many more benefits.
More Information available at www.LCX.com
LCX (LCX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
LCX (LCX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
LCX (LCX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
LCX (LCX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LCX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LCX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LCX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LCX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
LCX 価格予測
LCX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の LCX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。