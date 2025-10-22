GUANO 価格(GUANO)
-0.40%
-3.34%
-25.15%
-25.15%
GUANO (GUANO) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、GUANO は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。GUANO の史上最高値は $ 0.00103775 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、GUANO は過去1時間で -0.40%、過去24時間で -3.34% 、過去7日間で -25.15% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
GUANO の現在の時価総額は $ 130.05K、24時間取引高は -- です。GUANO の循環供給量は 711.39M、総供給量は 846381862.8643258 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 154.73K です。
本日の GUANO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GUANO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における GUANO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における GUANO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.34%
|30日
|$ 0
|-2.06%
|60日
|$ 0
|-25.68%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.
At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.
The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.
Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.
But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.
In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
