Crypto Royale 価格(ROY)
Crypto Royale（ROY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00293744 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 351.84K USD です。ROY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crypto Royale 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.08K USD
です- Crypto Royale 1日内の価格変動率は +6.66%
です- 循環供給量は 119.78M USD です
MEXCで ROY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ROY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crypto Royale から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00018337 です。
過去30日間における Crypto Royale から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000591274 です。
過去60日間における Crypto Royale から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0032955679 です。
過去90日間における Crypto Royale から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0012547975630718386 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018337
|+6.66%
|30日
|$ -0.0000591274
|-2.01%
|60日
|$ +0.0032955679
|+112.19%
|90日
|$ +0.0012547975630718386
|+74.57%
Crypto Royale の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.74%
+6.66%
-4.77%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ROY を AUD に
A$0.004699904
|1 ROY を GBP に
￡0.0023205776
|1 ROY を EUR に
€0.0028199424
|1 ROY を USD に
$0.00293744
|1 ROY を MYR に
RM0.0131891056
|1 ROY を TRY に
₺0.10354476
|1 ROY を JPY に
¥0.4612074544
|1 ROY を RUB に
₽0.2973276768
|1 ROY を INR に
₹0.2502111392
|1 ROY を IDR に
Rp47.3780578832
|1 ROY を PHP に
₱0.171693368
|1 ROY を EGP に
￡E.0.1499856864
|1 ROY を BRL に
R$0.0181827536
|1 ROY を CAD に
C$0.0042005392
|1 ROY を BDT に
৳0.3509359568
|1 ROY を NGN に
₦4.5470983712
|1 ROY を UAH に
₴0.1234312288
|1 ROY を VES に
Bs0.14980944
|1 ROY を PKR に
Rs0.818223912
|1 ROY を KZT に
₸1.5322862016
|1 ROY を THB に
฿0.1003429504
|1 ROY を TWD に
NT$0.0960836624
|1 ROY を CHF に
Fr0.0026143216
|1 ROY を HKD に
HK$0.0227945344
|1 ROY を MAD に
.د.م0.029521272