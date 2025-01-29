BuildX 価格(BUILDX)
BuildX（BUILDX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00118843 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.19M USD です。BUILDX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BuildX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 17.10K USD
です- BuildX 1日内の価格変動率は +25.11%
です- 循環供給量は 999.83M USD です
MEXCで BUILDX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BUILDX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BuildX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00023855 です。
過去30日間における BuildX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BuildX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BuildX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023855
|+25.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BuildX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-4.69%
+25.11%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency. The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies. In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features. BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
