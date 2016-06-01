Tether (USDT) tokenomikai adatai
Tether (USDT) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex).
The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that.
USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
Tether (USDT) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Tether (USDT) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
Tether (USDT) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) Tether (USDT) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó USDT tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező USDT token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) USDT tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) USDT token élő árfolyamát!
USDT árelőrejelzése
Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) USDT kapcsán? USDT-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.
Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?
A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.
Jogi nyilatkozat
Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.