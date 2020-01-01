Magic Square (SQR) tokenomikai adatai
Magic Square (SQR) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
What is Magic Square (SQR)?
Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators.
What Makes Magic Square Unique?
Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store here. At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures
##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture.
##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
Magic Square (SQR) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Magic Square (SQR) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
Magic Square (SQR) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) Magic Square (SQR) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó SQR tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező SQR token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) SQR tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) SQR token élő árfolyamát!
SQR árelőrejelzése
Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) SQR kapcsán? SQR-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.
Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?
A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.
Jogi nyilatkozat
Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.