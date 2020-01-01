Notcoin (NOT) tokenomikai adatai

Notcoin (NOT) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Notcoin (NOT) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
USD

Notcoin (NOT) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://notco.in/
Fehér könyv:
https://cdn.joincommunity.xyz/notcoin/Notcoin_Whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://tonscan.org/address/EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT

Notcoin (NOT) tokenomika és árelemzés

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Notcoin (NOT) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 189.72M
$ 189.72M
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 102.46B
$ 102.46B
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 99.43B
$ 99.43B
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 195.49M
$ 195.49M
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 0.02986
$ 0.02986
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0.001605449489741873
$ 0.001605449489741873
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0.001908
$ 0.001908

A(z) Notcoin (NOT) token mélyreható struktúrája

Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) NOT tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.

Overview

Based on the latest available data, Notcoin's token economics are characterized by a structured allocation and unlocking schedule, with a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, community incentives, and project stability. The following sections detail the mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking, as well as the timeline for token release.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest immediate allocation (33% of total supply) is distributed during the ICO phase, providing significant initial liquidity and community participation.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release schedule over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking Approach
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Immediate at ICO
Team20%Gradual, standard vesting
Existing Investors13%Gradual, vested
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Phased, ecosystem development
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships/development
Livestreaming3%For platform promotion
Foundation2%Locked for sustainability
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For liquidity/trading
  • Key Points:
    • Team and Investors: Slow unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term commitment.
    • Community & Ecosystem: Significant allocation to foster growth and incentivize participation.
    • Liquidity & Exchanges: Reserved for market operations and trading support.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Growth: Tokens allocated to community and ecosystem initiatives are used to incentivize user participation, development, and platform adoption.
  • Team and Investors: Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success.
  • Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.
  • Foundation and Livestreaming: Support ongoing operations, marketing, and platform sustainability.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and investor tokens are subject to standard vesting periods, with gradual unlocking over several years.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability.
  • Progressive Unlocking: All categories (except ICO) follow a phased release, with tokens becoming available according to a predetermined schedule.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs from mid-2025 through mid-2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: Only the ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked at launch; all other categories are released over time.

Summary Table: Notcoin Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceICO (33% immediate), remainder unlocked linearly/staggered over 4 years
AllocationTeam (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), Foundation, Liquidity, etc.
Usage/IncentivesEcosystem growth, team retention, liquidity, platform promotion, foundation operations
LockingVesting for team/investors, long-term locks for foundation/ecosystem, phased unlocks
Unlocking TimeMid-2025 to mid-2029, 100% unlocked by 2029

Analysis and Implications

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize market volatility and align incentives for all stakeholders.
  • Community Focus: A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement.
  • Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.
  • Transparency: The clear allocation and unlocking timeline provide predictability for investors and participants.

Limitations

  • No Specific Unlock Dates: While the overall schedule is clear, exact dates for each category's unlocks are not specified in the available data.
  • No Detailed Usage Breakdown: Specifics on how community and ecosystem tokens are distributed or used are not detailed.

Conclusion

Notcoin's token economics reflect a balanced approach, prioritizing ecosystem development, long-term commitment, and market stability. The structured allocation and unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and protect token value over time.

Notcoin (NOT) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) Notcoin (NOT) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó NOT tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező NOT token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) NOT tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) NOT token élő árfolyamát!

Jogi nyilatkozat

