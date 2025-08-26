SingularityNET מחיר (AGIX)
-0.22%
-8.45%
-8.57%
-8.57%
SingularityNET (AGIX) המחיר בזמן אמת של הוא $0.269435. במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, AGIX נסחר בטווח שבין שפל של $ 0.268332 לבין שיא של $ 0.2956, מה שמעיד על תנודתיות פעילה בשוק. AGIXהשיא ההיסטורי של המחיר הוא $ 1.46, בעוד שהשפל ההיסטורי שלו הוא $ 0.00747159.
מבחינת ביצועים לטווח קצר, AGIX השתנה ב -0.22% במהלך השעה האחרונה, -8.45% במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, ו-8.57% ב-7 הימים האחרונים. זה מספק לך סקירה מהירה של מגמות המחיר האחרונות והדינמיקה של השוק ב-MEXC.
שווי השוק הנוכחי של SingularityNET הוא $ 79.90M, עם נפח מסחר ב-24 השעות האחרונות של --. ההיצע במחזור של AGIX הוא 296.55M, עם היצע כולל של 367369147.4892694. שוויו המדולל המלא (FDV) הוא $ 98.98M.
במהלך היום, השינוי במחיר של SingularityNETל USDהיה $ -0.0248836500213795.
ב-30 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלSingularityNET ל USDהיה . $ -0.0415011808.
ב-60 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלSingularityNET ל USDהיה $ -0.0139198742.
ב-90 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר של SingularityNETל USDהיה $ -0.1191070069314597.
|תְקוּפָה
|לשנות (USD)
|לשנות (%)
|הַיוֹם
|$ -0.0248836500213795
|-8.45%
|30 ימים
|$ -0.0415011808
|-15.40%
|60 ימים
|$ -0.0139198742
|-5.16%
|90 ימים
|$ -0.1191070069314597
|-30.65%
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
|זְמַן (UTC+8)
|סוּג
|מֵידָע
|08-25 09:45:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, חיסולים בכל השוק הגיעו ל-628 מיליון דולר, כאשר יותר מ-130,000 סוחרים חוסלו
|08-25 05:44:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
ביטקוין "פתיל" יורד זמנית מתחת ל-112,000$
|08-24 19:48:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
נתח השוק של Bitcoin יורד ל-58.23%, מגיע לשפל חדש מאז ינואר השנה
|08-24 03:20:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
סך שווי שוק הקריפטו חוזר מעל 4 טריליון דולר, עם עלייה של 3.8% ב-24 שעות
|08-24 02:09:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
מטבעות אלטרנטיביים מובילים מציגים ביצועים מעורבים, OKB יורד ב-2.31% בשעה האחרונה, בעוד BIO עולה ב-13.68% בשעה האחרונה
|08-24 02:00:00
|תובנות מומחים
פאוול: שינוי במאזן הסיכונים עשוי לדרוש התאמת מדיניות
מחירי מטבעות קריפטו נתונים לסיכוני שוק גבוהים ולתנודתיות מחירים. כדאי להשקיע בפרויקטים ובמוצרים שאתם מכירים ובהם אתם מבינים את הסיכונים הכרוכים בכך. עליך לשקול היטב את ניסיון ההשקעה שלך, המצב הפיננסי, יעדי ההשקעה וסובלנות הסיכון שלך ולהתייעץ עם יועץ פיננסי בלתי תלוי לפני ביצוע השקעה כלשהי. אין לראות בחומר זה ייעוץ פיננסי. ביצועי העבר אינם אינדיקטור אמין לביצועים עתידיים. ערך ההשקעה שלך יכול לרדת וגם לעלות, וייתכן שלא תקבל בחזרה את הסכום שהשקעת. אתה האחראי הבלעדי להחלטות ההשקעה שלך. MEXC אינה אחראית לכל הפסדים שאתה עלול להיגרם לך. למידע נוסף, עיין בתנאי השימוש ובאזהרת הסיכון שלנו. שים לב גם שהנתונים הקשורים למטבע הקריפטו המוזכר לעיל המוצג כאן (כגון המחיר הנוכחי שלו) מבוססים על מקורות צד שלישי. הם מוצגים לך על בסיס "כמות שהם" ולמטרות מידע בלבד, ללא ייצוג או אחריות מכל סוג שהוא. גם קישורים המסופקים לאתרי צד שלישי אינם בשליטת MEXC. MEXC אינה אחראית לאמינות ולדיוק של אתרי צד שלישי כאלה ולתכנים שלהם.