HighKey (HIGHKEY) טוקנומיקה
HighKey (HIGHKEY) מידע
HighKey is pioneering the next generation of Web3 intelligence, offering a comprehensive platform powered by the groundbreaking DARP (Decentralized AI Research Protocol). We're bridging the gap between the power of Artificial Intelligence and the vast, complex world of blockchain data and operations, providing unparalleled insights and actionable intelligence for investors, developers, and businesses alike.
HighKey goes beyond simple analytics. By leveraging the DARP protocol, we're building a decentralized ecosystem where AI models are collaboratively trained and refined, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and continuous improvement. Our platform offers a wide range of features, including advanced on-chain analytics, predictive market analysis, smart contract auditing tools, and personalized investment recommendations.
With HighKey, users can easily navigate the complexities of Web3, identify emerging trends, assess risk, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just starting to explore the potential of blockchain technology, HighKey provides the tools and intelligence you need to succeed. We empower users to understand on-chain activity like never before, offering clarity in a space often characterized by opacity.
Our vision is to democratize access to sophisticated AI-driven insights, making them accessible to everyone in the Web3 ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with the principles of decentralization, HighKey is creating a more transparent, efficient, and informed future for blockchain. Join us in building the future of Web3 intelligence!
HighKey (HIGHKEY) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור HighKey (HIGHKEY), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
HighKey (HIGHKEY) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של HighKey (HIGHKEY) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של HIGHKEY אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות HIGHKEYהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את HIGHKEYטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתHIGHKEYהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
HIGHKEY חיזוי מחיר
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.