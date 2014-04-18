Monero (XMR) טוקנומיקה

Monero (XMR) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי Monero (XMR), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
USD

Monero (XMR) מידע

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

אתר רשמי:
https://www.getmonero.org/
מסמך לבן:
https://github.com/monero-project/research-lab/blob/master/whitepaper/whitepaper.pdf
סייר בלוקים:
http://moneroblocks.info/

Monero (XMR) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Monero (XMR), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 5.06B
$ 5.06B$ 5.06B
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 18.45M
$ 18.45M$ 18.45M
אספקה במחזור:
$ 18.45M
$ 18.45M$ 18.45M
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 5.06B
$ 5.06B$ 5.06B
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 518.22
$ 518.22$ 518.22
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 0.21296699345111847
$ 0.21296699345111847$ 0.21296699345111847
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 274.27
$ 274.27$ 274.27

מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Monero (XMR)

צלול לעומק כיצד XMR האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, untraceable, and decentralized value transfer. Its token economics are shaped by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, and incentive mechanisms, as well as its approach to locking and unlocking. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:

Issuance Mechanism

MechanismDetails
ConsensusProof-of-Work (PoW) using the RandomX algorithm (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly)
Block RewardsMiners receive block rewards and transaction fees for producing blocks
Emission Schedule- Initial emission: Decreasing block rewards over time
- Tail emission: After June 2022, a perpetual block reward of 0.6 XMR per block (every ~2 minutes) ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security. This results in a low, predictable inflation rate (annual expansion <0.87%).
Supply CapNo hard cap; perpetual tail emission ensures continuous supply but at a diminishing rate

Allocation Mechanism

MechanismDetails
Initial AllocationNo pre-mine, no ICO, no founder or team allocation. All XMR is distributed via mining.
Ongoing AllocationAll new XMR is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees.
Community FundingMonero is 100% community-sponsored. Donations are accepted for development and operations. No central treasury or foundation controls token allocation.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDetails
Medium of ExchangeXMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, goods, and services, with privacy by default.
Transaction FeesXMR is used to pay network transaction fees (gas), which are dynamic based on network congestion and transaction size.
Miner IncentivesMiners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
No StakingMonero does not support staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
No GovernanceXMR holders do not have voting rights, profit-sharing, or claims on project capital.

Locking Mechanism

MechanismDetails
Transaction LockMonero supports optional transaction-level locking. Senders can specify a lock time, preventing recipients from spending received XMR until the lock expires.
Network-wide LockNo protocol-level staking, vesting, or network-enforced token locks.

Unlocking Time

MechanismDetails
Transaction UnlockIf a transaction is locked, the recipient must wait until the specified block height or time before spending the XMR. The unlock time is visible in the wallet and can be checked using wallet commands.
No VestingThere are no scheduled unlocks, vesting periods, or token release schedules for XMR.

Summary Table

AspectMechanism/Details
IssuancePoW mining, perpetual tail emission (0.6 XMR/block), no hard cap
Allocation100% mined, no pre-mine/ICO, community donations for development
Usage/IncentivesPayments, transaction fees, miner rewards, no staking/governance
LockingOptional transaction-level lock, no protocol-level staking/vesting
UnlockingTransaction-based unlock time, no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

  • Privacy Features: Monero uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
  • Decentralization: The project frequently updates its PoW algorithm to resist ASIC centralization.
  • Transparency: Due to privacy features, on-chain data about address balances and token concentration is intentionally unavailable.

Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and ongoing network security, with a simple and transparent incentive structure focused on mining and usage as a digital currency. There are no complex vesting, staking, or governance mechanisms, and all XMR in circulation is the result of mining and community-driven development.

Monero (XMR) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Monero (XMR) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של XMR אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות XMRהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את XMRטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתXMRהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

איך לקנות XMR

מעוניין להוסיף את Monero (XMR) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת XMR, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.

Monero (XMR) היסטוריית מחירים

ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של XMRעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.

XMR חיזוי מחיר

רוצה לדעת לאן XMR עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו XMR משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.

כתב ויתור

נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.