Monero (XMR) טוקנומיקה
Monero (XMR) מידע
Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
Monero (XMR) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Monero (XMR), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Monero (XMR)
צלול לעומק כיצד XMR האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, untraceable, and decentralized value transfer. Its token economics are shaped by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, and incentive mechanisms, as well as its approach to locking and unlocking. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:
Issuance Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) using the RandomX algorithm (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly)
|Block Rewards
|Miners receive block rewards and transaction fees for producing blocks
|Emission Schedule
|- Initial emission: Decreasing block rewards over time
- Tail emission: After June 2022, a perpetual block reward of 0.6 XMR per block (every ~2 minutes) ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security. This results in a low, predictable inflation rate (annual expansion <0.87%).
|Supply Cap
|No hard cap; perpetual tail emission ensures continuous supply but at a diminishing rate
Allocation Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|No pre-mine, no ICO, no founder or team allocation. All XMR is distributed via mining.
|Ongoing Allocation
|All new XMR is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees.
|Community Funding
|Monero is 100% community-sponsored. Donations are accepted for development and operations. No central treasury or foundation controls token allocation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, goods, and services, with privacy by default.
|Transaction Fees
|XMR is used to pay network transaction fees (gas), which are dynamic based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
|No Staking
|Monero does not support staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
|No Governance
|XMR holders do not have voting rights, profit-sharing, or claims on project capital.
Locking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Transaction Lock
|Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. Senders can specify a lock time, preventing recipients from spending received XMR until the lock expires.
|Network-wide Lock
|No protocol-level staking, vesting, or network-enforced token locks.
Unlocking Time
|Mechanism
|Details
|Transaction Unlock
|If a transaction is locked, the recipient must wait until the specified block height or time before spending the XMR. The unlock time is visible in the wallet and can be checked using wallet commands.
|No Vesting
|There are no scheduled unlocks, vesting periods, or token release schedules for XMR.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, perpetual tail emission (0.6 XMR/block), no hard cap
|Allocation
|100% mined, no pre-mine/ICO, community donations for development
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, no staking/governance
|Locking
|Optional transaction-level lock, no protocol-level staking/vesting
|Unlocking
|Transaction-based unlock time, no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Privacy Features: Monero uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
- Decentralization: The project frequently updates its PoW algorithm to resist ASIC centralization.
- Transparency: Due to privacy features, on-chain data about address balances and token concentration is intentionally unavailable.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and ongoing network security, with a simple and transparent incentive structure focused on mining and usage as a digital currency. There are no complex vesting, staking, or governance mechanisms, and all XMR in circulation is the result of mining and community-driven development.
Monero (XMR) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Monero (XMR) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של XMR אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות XMRהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את XMRטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתXMRהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות XMR
מעוניין להוסיף את Monero (XMR) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת XMR, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
Monero (XMR) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של XMRעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
XMR חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן XMR עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו XMR משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.