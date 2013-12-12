DOGE (DOGE) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי DOGE (DOGE), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
DOGE (DOGE) מידע

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

DOGE (DOGE) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור DOGE (DOGE), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 33.50B
$ 33.50B$ 33.50B
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 150.69B
$ 150.69B$ 150.69B
אספקה במחזור:
$ 150.69B
$ 150.69B$ 150.69B
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 33.50B
$ 33.50B$ 33.50B
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 0.74
$ 0.74$ 0.74
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 0.000085474399384111
$ 0.000085474399384111$ 0.000085474399384111
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 0.22235
$ 0.22235$ 0.22235

מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של DOGE (DOGE)

צלול לעומק כיצד DOGE האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Issuance Mechanism

Dogecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its issuance mechanism is characterized by:

  • Block Rewards: Miners receive a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE for each block mined. This reward was set in March 2014 at the 100,000th block, replacing the original random block reward schedule.
  • No Halving: Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin’s block reward does not halve over time. This results in a steady, perpetual inflation rate.
  • Annual Issuance: Approximately 5 billion new DOGE are issued each year, with a block time of about 1 minute. This leads to a continuous increase in total supply, with no maximum cap.
ParameterValue/Description
Block Reward10,000 DOGE per block
Block Time~1 minute
Annual Issuance~5 billion DOGE
Supply CapNone (uncapped)
ConsensusProof-of-Work (Scrypt)

Allocation Mechanism

  • No Pre-mine or ICO: Dogecoin did not have a pre-mine, initial coin offering (ICO), or private funding rounds. There was no allocation to founders, team, or early investors.
  • Mining Distribution: All DOGE in circulation have been distributed through mining rewards, making the distribution community-driven and open to anyone participating in the network.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Dogecoin’s primary use cases and incentives include:

  • Peer-to-Peer Payments: DOGE is widely used for tipping, microtransactions, and online payments due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
  • Community Initiatives: The Dogecoin community has historically used DOGE for charitable donations, crowdfunding, and sponsorships.
  • Network Incentives: Miners are incentivized by the block rewards, which provide a steady income for securing the network.
Use CaseDescription
PaymentsFast, low-fee transactions for goods, services, tipping
Community InitiativesCharity, crowdfunding, sponsorships
Mining IncentivesBlock rewards for network security

Locking Mechanism

  • No Native Locking: Dogecoin does not implement a native token locking or vesting mechanism at the protocol level. All mined DOGE are immediately liquid and transferable.
  • No Vesting Schedules: There are no vesting or lock-up periods for any allocation, as there was no pre-mine or team allocation.

Unlocking Time

  • Continuous Unlocking via Mining: New DOGE are “unlocked” continuously as miners validate new blocks. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting period; issuance is ongoing and predictable.

Summary Table

AspectDogecoin Mechanism/Policy
IssuanceFixed block reward, perpetual inflation
Allocation100% via mining, no pre-mine or team allocation
Usage/IncentivesPayments, tipping, community, mining rewards
LockingNone (all tokens liquid upon issuance)
UnlockingContinuous via mining, no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

  • Community Governance: Dogecoin’s development and ecosystem are community-driven, with the Dogecoin Foundation supporting ongoing initiatives and exploring future upgrades (e.g., potential PoS transition, charitable issuance).
  • Inflation Impact: The perpetual issuance model ensures ongoing miner incentives but introduces continuous inflation, which is offset by Dogecoin’s focus on utility and community engagement.

Dogecoin’s token economics are unique among major cryptocurrencies for their simplicity, transparency, and community-centric approach, with all supply distributed through open mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules.

DOGE (DOGE) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של DOGE (DOGE) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של DOGE אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות DOGEהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את DOGEטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתDOGEהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

כתב ויתור

