XRP (XRP) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי XRP (XRP), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
USD

XRP (XRP) מידע

Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.

אתר רשמי:
https://xrpl.org/
מסמך לבן:
https://ripple.com/files/ripple_consensus_whitepaper.pdf
סייר בלוקים:
https://livenet.xrpl.org/

XRP (XRP) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור XRP (XRP), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 177.24B
$ 177.24B
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 99.99B
$ 99.99B
אספקה במחזור:
$ 59.48B
$ 59.48B
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 297.97B
$ 297.97B
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 3.6642
$ 3.6642
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 0.002802350092679262
$ 0.002802350092679262
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 2.9797
$ 2.9797

מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של XRP (XRP)

צלול לעומק כיצד XRP האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. Its token economics are distinct from many other cryptocurrencies, with a fixed supply, unique issuance and allocation mechanisms, and a focus on utility within the payments ecosystem.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed supply of 100 billion tokens at genesis. There is no ongoing mining or inflationary issuance; all XRP tokens were created at launch.
  • No Mining or Staking: The XRP Ledger uses a consensus protocol based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance, not Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake, so there is no block reward or staking yield.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescriptionAllocation DetailsLocking/Unlocking Mechanism
Ripple (the company)79.8% allocated to Ripple at genesisIn December 2017, 55 billion XRP were placed in escrow1 billion XRP released per month from escrow (Dec 2017 – June 2022)
Public/OtherRemaining supplyDistributed via sales, partnerships, and ecosystem incentivesNo formal vesting; subject to market distribution
  • Escrow System: To address concerns about large-scale XRP sales, Ripple placed 55 billion XRP in a series of on-ledger escrows in December 2017. Each month, 1 billion XRP was released from escrow, with unused XRP returned to escrow at the end of each month. This mechanism provided predictability and transparency to the market.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: Every transaction on the XRP Ledger requires a small amount of XRP as a fee, which is destroyed (burned), reducing the total supply over time.
  • Cross-Border Payments: XRP is used as a bridge currency for international payments, enabling fast and cost-effective transfers between different fiat currencies.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Ripple and other ecosystem participants have used XRP to incentivize partners, liquidity providers, and developers to build on the XRP Ledger.

Locking Mechanism

  • Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism for XRP was the use of on-chain escrows by Ripple, which locked up a significant portion of the supply and released it on a fixed monthly schedule.
  • No Staking or Protocol-Level Locking: There is no protocol-level staking or locking for network security or governance.

Unlocking Time

RecipientUnlock TypeGranularityStart DateEnd DateAmount Unlocked per Period
RippleCliffMonthly2017-12-012022-06-011,000,000,000 XRP
  • Escrow Unlocks: From December 2017 to June 2022, 1 billion XRP was unlocked each month from Ripple’s escrow. Any unused XRP was returned to escrow, extending the schedule.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance100 billion XRP created at genesis; no further issuance
AllocationMajority to Ripple, remainder to public/partners
Locking55 billion XRP in escrow (2017), released 1B/month (2017–2022)
UnlockingMonthly, 1B XRP from escrow; unused XRP returned to escrow
UsageTransaction fees (burned), bridge currency for payments, ecosystem incentives
IncentivesNo mining/staking rewards; incentives via ecosystem grants and partnerships

Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Pressure: The burning of transaction fees introduces a slight deflationary pressure on the total XRP supply.
  • Transparency: The escrow system and on-ledger tracking of unlocks provided transparency and predictability to the market regarding XRP supply dynamics.
  • No Ongoing Unlocks: As of June 2022, the original escrow schedule concluded, but any unused XRP returned to escrow continues to be released on a rolling basis.

This structure has made XRP’s token economics relatively transparent and predictable compared to many other digital assets, with a strong focus on utility and liquidity for global payments.

XRP (XRP) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של XRP (XRP) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של XRP אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות XRPהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את XRPטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתXRPהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

כתב ויתור

נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.