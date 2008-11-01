Bitcoin (BTC) טוקנומיקה
Bitcoin (BTC) מידע
Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.
Bitcoin (BTC) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Bitcoin (BTC), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Bitcoin (BTC)
צלול לעומק כיצד BTC האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Issuance Mechanism
Bitcoin's issuance is governed by a process called "mining," where new bitcoins are created as rewards for miners who successfully add new blocks to the blockchain. The total supply is capped at 21 million BTC. The issuance rate is programmed to halve approximately every four years (the "halving" event), reducing the number of new bitcoins created and distributed to miners over time. This mechanism ensures a predictable and decreasing supply schedule, ultimately leading to the cessation of new issuance once the cap is reached.
Allocation Mechanism
All newly issued bitcoins are allocated exclusively to miners as block rewards. There is no pre-mine, team allocation, or foundation reserve. The distribution is entirely based on the competitive process of mining, which is open to anyone with the necessary computational resources.
Allocation Table
|Allocation Description
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Incentive given to miners for successfully adding new block to the bitcoin network. Distribution mechanism of 21 million BTC.
|Block Rewards
|linear
|daily
|2040-01-30
|2044-01-09
Note: The table above reflects the ongoing linear unlocking of block rewards to miners, with the final issuance expected to complete around 2140, but the sample data shows a specific period for illustration.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: Bitcoin (BTC) serves as a decentralized, censorship-resistant digital currency. It is used for peer-to-peer payments, store of value, and as a settlement asset.
- Incentive: The primary incentive mechanism is the block reward, which compensates miners for securing the network and processing transactions. As block rewards decrease over time, transaction fees are expected to become the main incentive for miners.
Locking Mechanism
Bitcoin does not have a protocol-level token locking mechanism for its native issuance. All newly mined bitcoins are immediately liquid and spendable by the miner who receives them. However, Bitcoin's scripting language allows users to create custom locking scripts (e.g., time locks, multi-signature requirements) for individual transactions, but these are not part of the issuance or allocation process.
Unlocking Time
There is no vesting or delayed unlocking for newly mined bitcoins; they are available to miners as soon as a block is confirmed. The overall unlocking of the total supply is governed by the block reward schedule, which linearly releases new bitcoins to miners until the 21 million cap is reached, projected to occur around the year 2140.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining, block rewards, halving every ~4 years, capped at 21 million BTC
|Allocation
|100% to miners via block rewards
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, store of value, settlement asset
|Incentive
|Block rewards (decreasing over time), transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking for issuance; custom scripts possible for transactions
|Unlocking
|Immediate for miners; total supply unlocks linearly until ~2140
Bitcoin's token economics are designed for transparency, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all incentives and allocations governed by open protocol rules and competitive mining.
Bitcoin (BTC) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Bitcoin (BTC) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BTC אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BTCהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BTCטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBTCהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות BTC
מעוניין להוסיף את Bitcoin (BTC) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת BTC, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
Bitcoin (BTC) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של BTCעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
BTC חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן BTC עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו BTC משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.
קנה Bitcoin (BTC)
סְכוּם
1 BTC = 111,516.94 USD