Overview
The Official Trump (TRUMP) token is a Solana-based meme coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump. It is designed primarily as a digital collectible and community engagement tool, not as an investment contract or security. The total supply is 1 billion TRUMP, with a structured allocation and vesting schedule spanning three years.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP
- Initial Circulating Supply: 200,000,000 TRUMP at launch
- Full Unlock: Over three years, with allocations released on specific vesting schedules
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% released at Token Generation Event (TGE)
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100% released at TGE
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Digital collectible and meme token, intended for community engagement and as an expression of support for the Trump brand and associated artwork.
- Trading: Freely tradeable on Solana DEXs and major centralized exchanges.
- Community Incentives:
- Special events for holders (e.g., dinner with President Trump for top holders).
- Rewards program where users accumulate points by connecting wallets.
- Airdrops for purchasers of official Trump products (e.g., sneakers, watches, cards).
- Staking events where users can earn TRUMP as a reward for staking SOL or ETH.
- No Governance or Utility: The token is not designed for protocol governance or as a utility token within a broader DeFi ecosystem.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations to creators and affiliated entities are subject to cliffs (3, 6, or 12 months) followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.
- Immediate Unlocks: Liquidity and public distribution allocations are fully unlocked at launch.
- Unlocking Timeline: All vesting schedules begin at the TGE (January 17, 2025) and conclude by January 16, 2028.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|End Date
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Linear Vesting Period
|Total Allocation (%)
|Liquidity
|2025-01-17
|2025-01-17
|None
|100%
|None
|10
|Public Distribution
|2025-01-17
|2025-01-17
|None
|100%
|None
|10
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|3 months
|10%
|24 months
|36
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|6 months
|25%
|24 months
|18
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|12 months
|25%
|24 months
|18
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|3 months
|10%
|24 months
|4
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|6 months
|25%
|24 months
|2
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|12 months
|25%
|24 months
|2
Additional Notes
- Ownership and Revenue: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to the above unlocking schedule. They also receive trading revenue from Trump Meme Cards.
- Not an Investment: The project explicitly states that TRUMP is not an investment contract or security.
- Community Focus: The token is positioned as a cultural and community asset, with ongoing engagement and reward programs for holders.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B total supply, 200M at launch, full unlock over 3 years
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Collectible, trading, community events, rewards, airdrops, staking rewards
|Locking
|Cliffs (3/6/12 months) + 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
|Unlocking Time
|Jan 17, 2025 (TGE) to Jan 16, 2028 (full unlock)
For further details, see the official tokenomics page and event announcements.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של TRUMP אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות TRUMPהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את TRUMPטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתTRUMPהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
