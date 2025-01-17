צלול לעומק כיצד TRUMP האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

The Official Trump (TRUMP) token is a Solana-based meme coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump. It is designed primarily as a digital collectible and community engagement tool, not as an investment contract or security. The total supply is 1 billion TRUMP, with a structured allocation and vesting schedule spanning three years.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP

1,000,000,000 TRUMP Initial Circulating Supply: 200,000,000 TRUMP at launch

200,000,000 TRUMP at launch Full Unlock: Over three years, with allocations released on specific vesting schedules

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Vesting/Unlocking Details Liquidity 10% 100% released at Token Generation Event (TGE) Public Distribution 10% 100% released at TGE Creators & CIC Digital, 1 36% 3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months Creators & CIC Digital, 2 18% 6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months Creators & CIC Digital, 3 18% 12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months Creators & CIC Digital, 4 4% 3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months Creators & CIC Digital, 5 2% 6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months Creators & CIC Digital, 6 2% 12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: Digital collectible and meme token, intended for community engagement and as an expression of support for the Trump brand and associated artwork.

Digital collectible and meme token, intended for community engagement and as an expression of support for the Trump brand and associated artwork. Trading: Freely tradeable on Solana DEXs and major centralized exchanges.

Freely tradeable on Solana DEXs and major centralized exchanges. Community Incentives: Special events for holders (e.g., dinner with President Trump for top holders). Rewards program where users accumulate points by connecting wallets. Airdrops for purchasers of official Trump products (e.g., sneakers, watches, cards). Staking events where users can earn TRUMP as a reward for staking SOL or ETH.

No Governance or Utility: The token is not designed for protocol governance or as a utility token within a broader DeFi ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Vesting Schedules: Most allocations to creators and affiliated entities are subject to cliffs (3, 6, or 12 months) followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.

Most allocations to creators and affiliated entities are subject to cliffs (3, 6, or 12 months) followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months. Immediate Unlocks: Liquidity and public distribution allocations are fully unlocked at launch.

Liquidity and public distribution allocations are fully unlocked at launch. Unlocking Timeline: All vesting schedules begin at the TGE (January 17, 2025) and conclude by January 16, 2028.

Unlocking Table

Allocation Category Start Date End Date Cliff Initial Unlock Linear Vesting Period Total Allocation (%) Liquidity 2025-01-17 2025-01-17 None 100% None 10 Public Distribution 2025-01-17 2025-01-17 None 100% None 10 Creators & CIC Digital, 1 2025-01-17 2028-01-16 3 months 10% 24 months 36 Creators & CIC Digital, 2 2025-01-17 2028-01-16 6 months 25% 24 months 18 Creators & CIC Digital, 3 2025-01-17 2028-01-16 12 months 25% 24 months 18 Creators & CIC Digital, 4 2025-01-17 2028-01-16 3 months 10% 24 months 4 Creators & CIC Digital, 5 2025-01-17 2028-01-16 6 months 25% 24 months 2 Creators & CIC Digital, 6 2025-01-17 2028-01-16 12 months 25% 24 months 2

Additional Notes

Ownership and Revenue: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to the above unlocking schedule. They also receive trading revenue from Trump Meme Cards.

CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to the above unlocking schedule. They also receive trading revenue from Trump Meme Cards. Not an Investment: The project explicitly states that TRUMP is not an investment contract or security.

The project explicitly states that TRUMP is not an investment contract or security. Community Focus: The token is positioned as a cultural and community asset, with ongoing engagement and reward programs for holders.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 1B total supply, 200M at launch, full unlock over 3 years Allocation See detailed table above Usage/Incentives Collectible, trading, community events, rewards, airdrops, staking rewards Locking Cliffs (3/6/12 months) + 24-month linear vesting for most allocations Unlocking Time Jan 17, 2025 (TGE) to Jan 16, 2028 (full unlock)

For further details, see the official tokenomics page and event announcements.