Litecoin (LTC) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי Litecoin (LTC), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
USD

Litecoin (LTC) מידע

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.

אתר רשמי:
https://litecoin.org/
סייר בלוקים:
https://blockchair.com/litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Litecoin (LTC), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 8.59B
$ 8.59B
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 84.00M
$ 84.00M
אספקה במחזור:
$ 76.23M
$ 76.23M
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 9.47B
$ 9.47B
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 413.09
$ 413.09
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 1.1137399673461914
$ 1.1137399673461914
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 112.71
$ 112.71

מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Litecoin (LTC)

צלול לעומק כיצד LTC האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency designed for peer-to-peer payments and value storage. Its token economics are defined by a transparent, predictable issuance schedule, a lack of centralized allocation or vesting, and a straightforward incentive structure for network participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

AspectDetails
ConsensusProof-of-Work (PoW) using the Scrypt hashing algorithm
Block RewardNew LTC is issued as a block reward to miners who validate and add blocks to the chain
Initial Reward50 LTC per block at launch
Halving ScheduleBlock reward halves every 840,000 blocks (~4 years)
Current Reward25 LTC per block (as of the last halving on Aug. 2, 2023)
Next HalvingExpected July 2027, reward will reduce to 12.5 LTC per block
Max Supply84,000,000 LTC (hard cap, expected to be reached around 2142)
  • The issuance is entirely through mining; there was no pre-mine, ICO, or airdrop.
  • The circulating supply as of August 2025 is approximately 76.18 million LTC, with a steady, predictable increase due to mining rewards.

Allocation Mechanism

AspectDetails
Initial AllocationNo pre-mine, no team or foundation allocation
DistributionAll LTC is distributed to miners as block rewards
ConcentrationAs of June 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses hold ~15.22% of circulating supply
Network PrivilegesNo superusers or privileged accounts; all transactions are secured by PoW miners
  • There are no vesting contracts, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any portion of the supply.
  • All tokens in existence are either mined or held by users; no central entity controls any portion of the supply.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

AspectDetails
Primary UsePeer-to-peer payments, value storage, and settlement
IncentivesMiners are incentivized via block rewards and transaction fees
User AcquisitionUsers acquire LTC via mining or purchasing on exchanges
Network SecurityIncentivized miners secure the network and validate transactions
  • LTC is used as a medium of exchange and a store of value.
  • Miners are rewarded for securing the network and processing transactions.
  • There are no staking, liquidity provision, or delegated reward mechanisms.

Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

AspectDetails
LockingNo protocol-enforced token locking or vesting
UnlockingNot applicable; all mined LTC is immediately liquid and transferable
Token UnlocksNo scheduled unlocks; supply increases only via mining
  • There are no smart contract-based locks, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks for any LTC.
  • All LTC is freely transferable upon mining.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuancePoW mining, block rewards, halving every 840,000 blocks
Allocation100% to miners, no pre-mine, no team/foundation allocation
Usage/IncentivesPeer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner rewards (block + fees)
Locking/UnlockingNone; all LTC is liquid upon issuance

Additional Insights

  • Decentralization: Litecoin is highly decentralized, with no central authority or privileged actors. The network is secured by miners, and the Litecoin Foundation only supports development and improvement proposals.
  • Supply Distribution: While the top 10 addresses hold a significant portion of LTC, there are no mechanisms for forced redistribution or privileged access.
  • No Lockups: Unlike many newer tokens, Litecoin does not employ vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks, making its supply dynamics transparent and predictable.

Conclusion

Litecoin’s token economics are among the simplest and most transparent in the cryptocurrency space. All LTC is issued through mining, with no pre-mine, team allocation, or vesting. The only way new LTC enters circulation is via block rewards, which halve every four years, ensuring a predictable and gradually decreasing inflation rate until the hard cap is reached. There are no protocol-enforced locks or unlocks, and all tokens are immediately liquid upon issuance. This design supports Litecoin’s role as a decentralized, censorship-resistant digital currency optimized for payments and value transfer.

Litecoin (LTC) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Litecoin (LTC) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של LTC אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות LTCהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את LTCטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתLTCהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

כתב ויתור

נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.