Avalanche (AVAX) טוקנומיקה
Avalanche (AVAX) מידע
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.
Avalanche (AVAX) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Avalanche (AVAX), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Avalanche (AVAX)
צלול לעומק כיצד AVAX האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to secure the network, pay for transaction fees, and incentivize participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 720 million AVAX at genesis.
- Staking Rewards: Up to 360 million AVAX (50% of initial supply) allocated for staking rewards, distributed to validators and delegators over time.
- No Hard Cap: While the initial supply is fixed, AVAX is inflationary due to ongoing staking rewards, but the emission rate can be adjusted via governance.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Total Unlocked Amount (AVAX)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Team
|72,000,000
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Foundation
|66,672,000
|9.26%
|10-year vesting, quarterly unlocks
|Public Sale A2
|59,760,000
|8.33%
|18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet
|Community & Development Endowment
|50,400,000
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36,000,000
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Private Sale
|25,200,000
|3.50%
|Not specified
|Seed Sale
|18,000,000
|2.50%
|Not specified
|Airdrop
|18,000,000
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Public Sale A1
|7,200,000
|1.00%
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet
|Public Sale B
|4,824,000
|0.67%
|No lockup
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking secures the network and earns rewards.
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance, allowing tokenholders to vote on network parameters (not yet live as of Nov. 2024).
- Incentive Programs: AVAX is used for ecosystem incentives, such as liquidity mining (e.g., Avalanche Rush), airdrops, and testnet rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Some airdrops and incentive rewards are subject to lockups (e.g., 1-year lockup for testnet rewards).
Unlocking Time
- Foundation: 10-year quarterly vesting starting from December 9, 2020, with each unlock event releasing 1,666,800 AVAX.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Community & Development Endowment: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrop: 4-year vesting.
- Public Sale A1: 1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet.
- Public Sale A2: 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet.
- Public Sale B: No lockup.
Example Unlock Schedule (Foundation)
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (AVAX)
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|2028-05-01
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|2028-07-30
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|2028-10-28
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2030-07-20
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
Additional Notes
- No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts that can alter balances or transactions.
- Dynamic Fees: Avalanche uses a dynamic fee mechanism to adjust transaction costs based on network congestion.
- DeFi Growth: As of June 2025, Avalanche’s DeFi TVL reached approximately $1.5 billion, reflecting strong ecosystem adoption.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|720M initial, inflationary via staking rewards, emission rate adjustable by governance
|Allocation
|Team, Foundation, Sales, Community, Partners, Airdrops, Incentives
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees (burned), governance (future), ecosystem incentives
|Locking
|Staking (2 weeks–1 year), vesting (1–10 years, quarterly unlocks), airdrop lockups
|Unlocking
|Scheduled per allocation, e.g., Foundation: 10 years, quarterly; Team: 4 years
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and fair distribution, with robust mechanisms for staking, vesting, and dynamic fee adjustment.
Avalanche (AVAX) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Avalanche (AVAX) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של AVAX אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות AVAXהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את AVAXטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתAVAXהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
