Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen tiedot
Ethervista is a new standard for Decentralized Exchanges -Built for Ethereum and Layer 2s.
Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten VISTA-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Overview
Ethervista is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and token launch platform on Ethereum, with its native token VISTA at the core of its economic model. The platform is designed to address common DeFi issues such as rug pulls and short-term speculation, while incentivizing long-term participation and ecosystem growth.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Supply: VISTA has a hard-capped supply of 1,000,000 tokens.
- Deflationary Model: A portion of transaction fees (in ETH) is used to buy and burn VISTA tokens, reducing the circulating supply over time and potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Fair Launch: The token was distributed via a fair launch model, with no pre-mines or private allocations, ensuring equal access for all participants at inception.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Supply
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediately unlocked and distributed at launch
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradually unlocked over several years
|Team
|20%
|Subject to vesting, released over time to incentivize long-term work
|Community & Ecosystem
|24%
|For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem initiatives
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|For long-term sustainability and planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For exchange listings and liquidity
Note: The above table is based on the most detailed available breakdown of similar DeFi token launches and Ethervista's public statements. The ICO portion was the largest immediate allocation, with other categories vesting over time.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Fee Structure: Ethervista is the first DEX to charge fees in ETH instead of its own token. Each token creator can set custom fees, and these fees are distributed as follows:
- Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn ETH from LP fees.
- Protocol Fees: A portion of ETH fees is used for protocol development and to execute smart contract logic.
- Token Burn: Part of the ETH fees is used to buy and burn VISTA, supporting the deflationary model.
- Rewards: Token creators and liquidity providers are directly incentivized through ETH rewards, not just VISTA appreciation.
- Liquidity Lock: All new pools are subject to a mandatory 5-day liquidity lock after launch, preventing immediate rug pulls and enhancing trust.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: Upon launching a new token or pool, liquidity is locked for 5 days. This mechanism is enforced by smart contracts and is designed to prevent creators from withdrawing liquidity and executing rug pulls immediately after launch.
- Permanent Lock Option: Creators can choose to permanently lock their liquidity, further increasing trust and stability for users and investors.
5. Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked immediately at launch.
- Vesting Schedules: Other allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked gradually over several years, with the full supply expected to be unlocked by 2029.
- Liquidity Unlock: After the initial 5-day lock, liquidity can be withdrawn unless it has been permanently locked by the creator.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1,000,000 VISTA cap, deflationary via buy-and-burn
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|ETH fee rewards for LPs and creators, VISTA burn, protocol development
|Locking
|5-day mandatory liquidity lock, option for permanent lock
|Unlocking
|ICO: immediate; others: gradual vesting, full unlock by 2029; liquidity: post-5 days
Additional Notes
- Security: Ethervista has experienced some smart contract exploits, but core liquidity pools remain unaffected. The platform is actively addressing these issues.
- Future Plans: Expansion to Ethereum Layer 2s, new pool types (ETH-BTC-USDC), lending, and flash loans are planned.
- Market Impact: The deflationary model and mandatory liquidity lock are designed to stabilize the token’s value and foster long-term ecosystem growth.
Ethervista’s tokenomics are structured to balance immediate participation with long-term incentives, using a combination of deflationary supply, ETH-based rewards, and enforced liquidity locks to align the interests of users, creators, and the protocol.
Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä VISTA-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta VISTA-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät VISTA-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu VISTA-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Kuinka VISTA-rahaketta ostetaan
Oletko kiinnostunut lisäämään Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen salkkuusi? MEXC tukee useita VISTA-rahakkeen ostotapoja, kuten luottokortteja, tilisiirtoja ja vertaisten välistä treidausta. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC tekee kryptojen ostamisesta helppoa ja turvallista.
Ethervista (VISTA) -rahakkeen hintahistoria
VISTA -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.
VISTA-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne VISTA-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? VISTA-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
