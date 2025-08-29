2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume

Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume

The post Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano futures trading volume just hit record highs. Analysts weigh in on whether this signals a major price shift and what it means for ADA investors. Cardano is back in focus after futures trading volume jumped to $6.96 billion, the highest in five months. The spike points to deeper liquidity and stronger trader interest, a setup that often leads to sharp moves. At the time shown in your screenshots, ADA trades at $0.8450 with a market cap of $30.16 billion and a 1‑year gain of 150.96%. Technically, ADA has been coiling in a triangle and pressing higher. If momentum holds, a clean move through $1 could open room toward $1.10 in the near term. Derivative activity like this tends to magnify volatility. A push over $0.90-$0.92 keeps bulls in control, while $0.80-$0.82 is the first support zone traders will watch if price cools. Investors hunting early catalysts are also scanning presales that are heating up. One name on that radar is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some traders are watching as a high‑demand allocation play during this altcoin rotation. What the futures surge could mean next The combination of rising volume and a tightening pattern often precedes decisive moves. Here are the near‑term scenarios many desks will map out: Bull case: break and hold above $1, then extend toward $1.05-$1.10 on momentum and fresh inflows. Base case: chop between $0.82 and $0.98 as open interest resets and funding normalizes. Bear case: lose $0.80 on heavy long liquidations, probing $0.74-$0.76 liquidity pockets before rebuilding. Spotlight on This New Altcoin Contender With presale demand ramping up across the market, MAGACOIN FINANCE is seeing accelerating interest. The countdown is live and the opportunity is slipping away with the limited supply being sold out at record pace before the next pump phase begins, creating…
NEAR
NEAR$2.502-0.59%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04201+4.08%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006276+13.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:44
Jaa
JPMorgan says Bitcoin stability will bring bigger investors back in

JPMorgan says Bitcoin stability will bring bigger investors back in

The post JPMorgan says Bitcoin stability will bring bigger investors back in appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin isn’t jumping around like it used to. JPMorgan says the wild swings have cooled off. At the start of 2025, Bitcoin’s volatility sat at 60%. Now it’s around 30%. That’s not just a stat for nerds, that drop could pull big institutional investors back into the space. The kind that dipped the hell out when Bitcoin kept acting like a drunk teenager. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JPMorgan, said Thursday that if Bitcoin’s volatility keeps falling and starts to match more traditional assets like gold, then investment allocations could follow. “Expect that the allocations to Bitcoin by institutional investors could match those of competing asset classes such as gold if there is convergence in volatilities,” he wrote. Right now, that convergence is real. According to him, the gap between gold’s and Bitcoin’s volatility is “the lowest on record.” Corporate pullback helps tighten volatility There’s a reason this is happening. Over the past year, a lot of corporate treasurers have been yanking their Bitcoin out of circulation. That’s not some small event. According to JPMorgan, this “intense withdrawal” has had a real effect. More coins are being held passively. Less trading. Less panic selling. Less hype buying. That’s been working like a brake on the madness. These treasurers, mostly copycat versions of MicroStrategy, have actually grabbed more than 6% of Bitcoin’s entire supply. They’re also getting added into global equity indices. That gives them even more legitimacy and more eyes. JPMorgan says this trend is “helping to make Bitcoin more attractive from a valuation point of view.” It all comes back to risk. Panigirtzoglou explains it clearly: institutional investors don’t like throwing their cash at anything that sucks up too much risk capital. He said: “The reason is that, for most institutional investors, the volatility of each class matters in…
Threshold
T$0.01641+0.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.05784+0.12%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.98-4.48%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:41
Jaa
Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming?

Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming?

Cardano is back in focus after futures trading volume jumped to $6.96 billion, the highest in five months. The spike […] The post Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16144-0.14%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/29 07:40
Jaa
Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212.94+4.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10546+4.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006276+13.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Jaa
The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

The post The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) was traded to the Green Bay Packers Thursday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Go big or go home. That’s rarely been the Green Bay Packers’ approach. But Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has pushed all his chips to the middle and traded for Dallas standout Micah Parsons. According to NFL.com, the Packers are trading at least two first round draft picks for Parsons. Green Bay is also giving Parsons a new four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed. (This is a developing story that will be updated shortly) Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/08/28/the-green-bay-packers-are-trading-for-cowboys-star-micah-parsons/
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:38
Jaa
Top crypto protocols generate $1.2B in revenue after recording 9.3% monthly growth

Top crypto protocols generate $1.2B in revenue after recording 9.3% monthly growth

The post Top crypto protocols generate $1.2B in revenue after recording 9.3% monthly growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 10 highest-grossing crypto protocols generated $1.2 billion in revenue during the 30 days ending Aug. 28, representing a 9.3% increase from the previous month’s total of $1.1 billion per DefiLlama data. Ethena led the percentage gains with a 243% revenue surge, jumping from $9.46 million to $32.48 million, as its synthetic dollar USDe captured market share from traditional stablecoins. The protocol’s revenue expansion of $23 million represented the second-largest absolute increase among tracked applications. Pump.fun posted the second-highest percentage growth at 79%, with revenue climbing from $22.55 million to $40.39 million. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad benefited from continued speculation in newly created tokens, generating an additional $17.84 million in monthly fees. Stablecoin dominance continues Tether maintained market leadership despite modest 2.9% growth, with revenue rising from $614.79 million to $632.91 million. The stablecoin issuer’s $18.12 million increase represented the largest absolute gain among protocols, reinforcing its position as the sector’s primary revenue generator. Circle ranked second with revenue growing 4.5% from $197.59 million to $206.4 million, adding $8.81 million in monthly fees. Combined, the two stablecoin issuers accounted for 70% of total crypto protocol revenue during the tracking period. Hyperliquid recorded substantial growth with revenue expanding 25.9% from $82.86 million to $104.3 million. The decentralized perpetual exchange captured an additional $21.43 million as trading volumes increased across its platform. Mixed performance across sectors Sky Protocol achieved 77.5% revenue growth, rising from $10.1 million to $17.93 million. Jupiter reported 23.5% growth, with revenue increasing from $21.95 million to $27.1 million, driven by activity in the Solana ecosystem. Tron recorded moderate gains of 11.6%, with revenue climbing from $56.21 million to $62.73 million. Phantom wallet generated $22.82 million, up 9.5% from $20.84 million in the previous period. Axiom provided the sole negative performance among top protocols, with revenue declining 13.9% from…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009461-0.16%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0009+0.02%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00291+12.13%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:37
Jaa
Falcon Finance Launches $10M Onchain Insurance Fund

Falcon Finance Launches $10M Onchain Insurance Fund

The post Falcon Finance Launches $10M Onchain Insurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Falcon Finance has launched an onchain insurance fund with an initial $10 million contribution to enhance risk management and protect users of its USDf stablecoin ecosystem. $10M Backstop: Falcon Finance Establishes Onchain Safeguard According to the release shared with Bitcoin.com News, Falcon Finance has established an onchain insurance fund, seeding it with an initial $10 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/falcon-finance-launches-10m-onchain-insurance-fund/
Falcon Finance
USDF$0.985+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019054+4.29%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:36
Jaa
Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network

Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network

The post Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Stablecoin fintech Rain has raised $58 million. The Visa-backed company, which issues cards, has raised a total of $88.5 million from big backers like Sapphire Ventures, Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, and Samsung Next. Stablecoins are a hot topic since President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act. Stablecoin-backed card company Rain, which partnered with Visa this year, has raised $58 million as part of a series B funding round, the company said in an announcement Thursday.  The raise brings the company’s total funding to $88.5 million. Rain, which closed its A round five months ago, said the money would be used to grow the firm’s platform and “give global institutions the most flexible, modular, and compliant stablecoin infrastructure available.” Venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures led the funding round, with Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Samsung Next, Lightspeed, and Norwest also contributing.  ﻿ “Stablecoins are shifting to the backbone of global commerce,” Rain CEO and co-founder Farooq Malik said. “In its earliest form, money moved instantly. We’ve spent centuries slowing it down.” Rain this year partnered with Visa to push ahead with its stablecoin-linked cards.  In the release, Rain said that is intent on making stablecoins “instantly usable anywhere Visa is accepted through its physical and virtual card programs, processing millions of transactions across 150+ countries.” The company said that it had grown transaction volume by tenfold this year with such portfolio partners as Nuvei, Avalanche, Dakota, and Nomad using Rain infrastructure for merchant payouts, everyday consumer purchases, B2B spend, and cross-border payroll. Visa has been making major inroads into the crypto space, particularly with stablecoins. In April, it partnered with Bridge, a unit of payment services provider Stripe, to offer stablecoin-linked debit cards in Latin American countries. In 2021, it announced that it supported USDC on Ethereum. Stablecoins are digital…
B
B$0.70442+23.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.474+0.56%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:34
Jaa
Affirm (AFRM) Q4 2025 earnings report

Affirm (AFRM) Q4 2025 earnings report

The post Affirm (AFRM) Q4 2025 earnings report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal and chief executive officer of financial technology company Affirm, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer | Getty Images Affirm shares rose 15% in extended trading on Thursday after the provider of buy now, pay later loans reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Here’s how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates: EPS: 20 cents vs. 11 cents estimated Revenue: $876 million vs. $837 million estimated Revenue climbed 33% in the period from $659 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Gross merchandise volume rose 43% to $10.4 billion from $7.2 billion a year ago. Affirm reported net income of $69.2 million, or 20 cents a share, after recording a loss a year earlier of $45.1 million, or 14 cents a share.  “This consistent execution led Affirm to achieve operating income profitability in FQ4’25 – right on the schedule we committed to a year ago,” the company said in its shareholder letter. For the first quarter, Affirm said revenue will be between $855 million and $885 million, while gross merchandise volume will be $10.1 billion to 10.4 billion. Shares of Affirm were up 31% this year before the after-hours pop, topping the Nasdaq’s 12% gain. Affirm, which went public in 2021, faces growing competition in e-commerce. It has partnerships with Amazon and Shopify, but Walmart recently shifted to competitor Klarna, which is expected to go public in the near future. Last year, Affirm announced a deal with Apple. WATCH: Affirm posts earnings and revenue beat Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/28/affirm-afrm-q4-2025-earnings-report.html
NEAR
NEAR$2.502-0.59%
SUN
SUN$0.022807-4.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019054+4.29%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:32
Jaa
Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei

Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei

The post Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina is reopening its investigation into President Milei over the LIBRA scandal. The first commission, created in April, faced bureaucratic and Congressional hurdles and was unable to operate properly. Milei, however, now faces new corruption scandals largely unrelated to crypto. These enabled a new political coalition to forcibly reopen the investigation, which should continue through the October elections. Milei’s Alleged LIBRA Involvement The LIBRA pump and dump was a massive scandal for Argentina, but the search for answers and justice seemingly hit a low point recently. President Milei dissolved the Task Force investigating his involvement in May, and US-based prosecutions also stalled this month. However, Argentina’s opposition is reopening investigations into Milei’s LIBRA dealings: “The Justice Department is investigating, and we hope it truly has confidence, doesn’t fear, and acts quickly in the LIBRA case. Was there or wasn’t there insider trading at the highest levels of power? I don’t want to jump to conclusions, because this is an investigative commission,” claimed Maximiliano Ferraro, a legislator from Civic Coalition ARI, who is heading this new body. Although this investigation directly concerns the LIBRA scandal, Milei’s unrelated controversies apparently triggered it. Specifically, a new incident concerns some leaked phone recordings from Diego Spagnuolo, Milei’s former attorney and a government official. In these recordings, he claimed that the President and his sister Karina directly engaged in bribery. Spagnuolo himself admitted that the phone calls were genuine. This caused an unprecedented scandal for Milei’s administration, leading crowds of citizens to literally pelt the President with lettuce and other rubbish yesterday. No injuries were reported. Argentina’s next elections will take place in October. It’s easy to see how this bribery scandal has given the meme coin investigation a new breath of life. Javier Milei just DESTROYED the memecoin market: Hours ago, Argentinian President Milei launched…
Threshold
T$0.01641+0.55%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00291+12.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019054+4.29%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:31
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?