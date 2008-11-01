Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen tiedot
Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.
Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten BTC-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Issuance Mechanism
Bitcoin's issuance is governed by a process called "mining," where new bitcoins are created as rewards for miners who successfully add new blocks to the blockchain. The total supply is capped at 21 million BTC. The issuance rate is programmed to halve approximately every four years (the "halving" event), reducing the number of new bitcoins created and distributed to miners over time. This mechanism ensures a predictable and decreasing supply schedule, ultimately leading to the cessation of new issuance once the cap is reached.
Allocation Mechanism
All newly issued bitcoins are allocated exclusively to miners as block rewards. There is no pre-mine, team allocation, or foundation reserve. The distribution is entirely based on the competitive process of mining, which is open to anyone with the necessary computational resources.
Allocation Table
|Allocation Description
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Incentive given to miners for successfully adding new block to the bitcoin network. Distribution mechanism of 21 million BTC.
|Block Rewards
|linear
|daily
|2040-01-30
|2044-01-09
Note: The table above reflects the ongoing linear unlocking of block rewards to miners, with the final issuance expected to complete around 2140, but the sample data shows a specific period for illustration.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: Bitcoin (BTC) serves as a decentralized, censorship-resistant digital currency. It is used for peer-to-peer payments, store of value, and as a settlement asset.
- Incentive: The primary incentive mechanism is the block reward, which compensates miners for securing the network and processing transactions. As block rewards decrease over time, transaction fees are expected to become the main incentive for miners.
Locking Mechanism
Bitcoin does not have a protocol-level token locking mechanism for its native issuance. All newly mined bitcoins are immediately liquid and spendable by the miner who receives them. However, Bitcoin's scripting language allows users to create custom locking scripts (e.g., time locks, multi-signature requirements) for individual transactions, but these are not part of the issuance or allocation process.
Unlocking Time
There is no vesting or delayed unlocking for newly mined bitcoins; they are available to miners as soon as a block is confirmed. The overall unlocking of the total supply is governed by the block reward schedule, which linearly releases new bitcoins to miners until the 21 million cap is reached, projected to occur around the year 2140.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining, block rewards, halving every ~4 years, capped at 21 million BTC
|Allocation
|100% to miners via block rewards
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, store of value, settlement asset
|Incentive
|Block rewards (decreasing over time), transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking for issuance; custom scripts possible for transactions
|Unlocking
|Immediate for miners; total supply unlocks linearly until ~2140
Bitcoin's token economics are designed for transparency, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all incentives and allocations governed by open protocol rules and competitive mining.
Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Bitcoin (BTC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä BTC-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta BTC-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät BTC-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu BTC-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
