Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
Overview
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. Its token economics are distinct from many other cryptocurrencies, with a fixed supply, unique issuance and allocation mechanisms, and a focus on utility within the payments ecosystem.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed supply of 100 billion tokens at genesis. There is no ongoing mining or inflationary issuance; all XRP tokens were created at launch.
- No Mining or Staking: The XRP Ledger uses a consensus protocol based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance, not Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake, so there is no block reward or staking yield.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Allocation Details
|Locking/Unlocking Mechanism
|Ripple (the company)
|79.8% allocated to Ripple at genesis
|In December 2017, 55 billion XRP were placed in escrow
|1 billion XRP released per month from escrow (Dec 2017 – June 2022)
|Public/Other
|Remaining supply
|Distributed via sales, partnerships, and ecosystem incentives
|No formal vesting; subject to market distribution
- Escrow System: To address concerns about large-scale XRP sales, Ripple placed 55 billion XRP in a series of on-ledger escrows in December 2017. Each month, 1 billion XRP was released from escrow, with unused XRP returned to escrow at the end of each month. This mechanism provided predictability and transparency to the market.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: Every transaction on the XRP Ledger requires a small amount of XRP as a fee, which is destroyed (burned), reducing the total supply over time.
- Cross-Border Payments: XRP is used as a bridge currency for international payments, enabling fast and cost-effective transfers between different fiat currencies.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Ripple and other ecosystem participants have used XRP to incentivize partners, liquidity providers, and developers to build on the XRP Ledger.
Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism for XRP was the use of on-chain escrows by Ripple, which locked up a significant portion of the supply and released it on a fixed monthly schedule.
- No Staking or Protocol-Level Locking: There is no protocol-level staking or locking for network security or governance.
Unlocking Time
|Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Ripple
|Cliff
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|2022-06-01
|1,000,000,000 XRP
- Escrow Unlocks: From December 2017 to June 2022, 1 billion XRP was unlocked each month from Ripple’s escrow. Any unused XRP was returned to escrow, extending the schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|100 billion XRP created at genesis; no further issuance
|Allocation
|Majority to Ripple, remainder to public/partners
|Locking
|55 billion XRP in escrow (2017), released 1B/month (2017–2022)
|Unlocking
|Monthly, 1B XRP from escrow; unused XRP returned to escrow
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), bridge currency for payments, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|No mining/staking rewards; incentives via ecosystem grants and partnerships
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Pressure: The burning of transaction fees introduces a slight deflationary pressure on the total XRP supply.
- Transparency: The escrow system and on-ledger tracking of unlocks provided transparency and predictability to the market regarding XRP supply dynamics.
- No Ongoing Unlocks: As of June 2022, the original escrow schedule concluded, but any unused XRP returned to escrow continues to be released on a rolling basis.
This structure has made XRP’s token economics relatively transparent and predictable compared to many other digital assets, with a strong focus on utility and liquidity for global payments.
XRP (XRP) -rahakkeen hintahistoria
XRP-rahakkeen hintaennuste
XRP-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne XRP-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? XRP-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
