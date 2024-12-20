قیمت OneLedger (OLT)
قیمت لحظه ای OneLedger (OLT) امروز معادل 0.00124442 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 540.83K USD است. قیمت OLT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی OneLedger در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 143.77K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت OneLedger در طول روز -8.12%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 434.60M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای OLT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت OneLedger به USD به میزان $ -0.000110086648855674 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت OneLedger به USD به میزان $ +0.0017554690 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت OneLedger به USD به میزان $ +0.0015635355 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت OneLedger به USD به میزان $ +0.0007270500432462124 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.000110086648855674
|-8.12%
|30 روز
|$ +0.0017554690
|+141.07%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0015635355
|+125.64%
|90 روز
|$ +0.0007270500432462124
|+140.53%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت OneLedger را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.31%
-8.12%
-12.94%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 OLT به AUD
A$0.001991072
|1 OLT به GBP
￡0.0009830918
|1 OLT به EUR
€0.0011946432
|1 OLT به USD
$0.00124442
|1 OLT به MYR
RM0.00559989
|1 OLT به TRY
₺0.0437786956
|1 OLT به JPY
¥0.1951623886
|1 OLT به RUB
₽0.128486365
|1 OLT به INR
₹0.1057757
|1 OLT به IDR
Rp20.0712875126
|1 OLT به PHP
₱0.0731221192
|1 OLT به EGP
￡E.0.0633534222
|1 OLT به BRL
R$0.0076407388
|1 OLT به CAD
C$0.0017795206
|1 OLT به BDT
৳0.1492806232
|1 OLT به NGN
₦1.9383459246
|1 OLT به UAH
₴0.0524398588
|1 OLT به VES
Bs0.06346542
|1 OLT به PKR
Rs0.347690948
|1 OLT به KZT
₸0.6552991278
|1 OLT به THB
฿0.0428578248
|1 OLT به TWD
NT$0.0406427572
|1 OLT به CHF
Fr0.0011075338
|1 OLT به HKD
HK$0.0096691434
|1 OLT به MAD
.د.م0.0125313094