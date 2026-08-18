breadcat Price Today

The live breadcat (BREADCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREADCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BREADCAT.

breadcat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,872.16, with a circulating supply of 960.79M BREADCAT. During the last 24 hours, BREADCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BREADCAT moved +1.54% in the last hour and +22.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

breadcat (BREADCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.87K$ 19.87K $ 19.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.87K$ 19.87K $ 19.87K Circulation Supply 960.79M 960.79M 960.79M Total Supply 960,793,657.721746 960,793,657.721746 960,793,657.721746

The current Market Cap of breadcat is $ 19.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BREADCAT is 960.79M, with a total supply of 960793657.721746. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.87K.