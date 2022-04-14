The Pump.fun ecosystem encompasses highly speculative memecoins generated and traded via the popular Pump.fun launchpad platform. This sector represents the fast-paced micro-cap market driven primarily by viral internet culture and immediate retail sentiment. It serves as an indicator for extreme on-chain liquidity and the latest speculative trends in the crypto community.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.