Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Pump.fun Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

The Pump.fun ecosystem encompasses highly speculative memecoins generated and traded via the popular Pump.fun launchpad platform. This sector represents the fast-paced micro-cap market driven primarily by viral internet culture and immediate retail sentiment. It serves as an indicator for extreme on-chain liquidity and the latest speculative trends in the crypto community.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,756.45
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,914.01
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.98
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
4
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09111
-0.49%
-1.59%
-8.00%
$ 3.54B
$ 2.77M
5
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004427
-0.09%
-1.25%
-1.47%
$ 2.60B
$ 134.98B
6
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 191.96
-0.12%
-2.69%
-4.06%
$ 2.11B
$ 5.30K
7
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.06045
+0.03%
+0.90%
+10.32%
$ 1.93B
$ 728.97K
8
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7478
+0.41%
-1.89%
-5.60%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.64M
9
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002596
-0.23%
-1.16%
-8.40%
$ 1.06B
$ 34.85B
10
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.387904
+1.18%
+14.47%
+78.71%
$ 855.04M
$ 2.29M
11
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07799
+0.21%
-1.84%
-2.50%
$ 689.93M
$ 868.43K
12
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15634
-1.05%
+4.86%
+5.05%
$ 157.18M
$ 707.72K
13
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.14277
-0.13%
+0.25%
+7.70%
$ 142.48M
$ 870.14K
14
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.02255
-0.45%
-4.69%
-15.79%
$ 141.78M
$ 2.77M
15
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4139
+0.12%
-1.41%
-2.95%
$ 139.34M
$ 309.40K
16
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.1365
+0.07%
-1.38%
-2.30%
$ 136.04M
$ 1.48M
17
Vision
Vision
VSN
$ 0.03537
+0.14%
-2.62%
-2.41%
$ 128.10M
$ 1.58M
18
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06378
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
19
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.37036
+0.32%
-0.49%
-3.97%
$ 124.36M
$ 166.31K
20
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07499
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
21
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3669
+0.05%
-4.37%
-4.25%
$ 91.90M
$ 224.93K
22
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.003796
-0.13%
-1.73%
-4.54%
$ 76.57M
$ 17.76M
23
Comedian
Comedian
BAN
$ 0.07242
+0.54%
+0.15%
-0.73%
$ 72.25M
$ 772.98K
24
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.916
-0.33%
-2.45%
-3.27%
$ 70.74M
$ 19.34K
25
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.068195
-0.48%
-0.03%
-10.08%
$ 68.16M
$ 48.12K
26
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2673
+0.64%
+1.84%
+5.02%
$ 63.55M
$ 399.04K
27
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.07459
-0.05%
-2.04%
-7.22%
$ 62.80M
$ 790.58K
28
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1724
0.00%
-5.64%
-14.77%
$ 60.86M
$ 763.94K
29
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006067
+0.07%
-2.00%
-6.86%
$ 60.71M
$ 127.63M
30
jellyjelly
jellyjelly
JELLYJELLY
$ 0.056556
+0.03%
-1.96%
-3.75%
$ 56.56M
$ 1.92M
31
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.008148
-0.09%
-3.18%
-0.42%
$ 48.94M
$ 17.98M
32
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02779
+0.07%
-0.54%
-17.65%
$ 46.38M
$ 1.96M
33
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.01605
-0.11%
+0.46%
-0.47%
$ 44.56M
$ 3.95M
34
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.04185
+0.38%
+1.78%
+4.18%
$ 41.84M
$ 1.64M
35
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.0000989
+0.51%
-1.59%
-3.51%
$ 41.60M
$ 552.43M
36
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.041344
-0.23%
+1.83%
+9.15%
$ 41.40M
$ 2.01M
37
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.005195
-0.04%
+1.31%
-3.03%
$ 39.22M
$ 13.88M
38
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01021
-0.10%
+3.01%
-5.17%
$ 38.08M
$ 6.13M
39
USELESS COIN
USELESS COIN
USELESS
$ 0.037291
+0.42%
-8.10%
+7.47%
$ 37.78M
$ 4.83M
40
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.07165
-0.47%
+1.61%
+1.62%
$ 37.50M
$ 912.78K
41
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.3595
-0.28%
+1.51%
-0.67%
$ 35.65M
$ 163.12K
42
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.03536
0.00%
-0.65%
-4.21%
$ 34.96M
$ 1.93M
43
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3226
-0.03%
-2.63%
-5.85%
$ 32.16M
$ 174.65K
44
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1.0002
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 31.96M
$ 8.44K
45
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.05832
+0.34%
-3.12%
-6.36%
$ 31.63M
$ 1.35M
46
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0004656
-0.09%
+0.15%
-5.88%
$ 29.56M
$ 133.51M
47
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000002689
+0.07%
+0.49%
-0.26%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.95T
48
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02013
-0.15%
-1.28%
-5.16%
$ 26.15M
$ 3.43M
49
Core DAO
Core DAO
CORE
$ 0.02045
-0.92%
-4.62%
+7.24%
$ 25.30M
$ 3.90M
50
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.1828
+0.61%
-0.38%
-11.28%
$ 25.28M
$ 429.25K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pump.fun Ecosystem in the cryptocurrency market?
The Pump.fun Ecosystem encompasses highly speculative Memecoins generated and traded via the Pump.fun platform, which allows any user to instantly launch a new cryptocurrency with zero coding knowledge.
How does the bonding curve mechanism work in the Pump.fun Ecosystem?
The Pump.fun Ecosystem utilises a mathematical bonding curve where the price of a newly launched token automatically increases as more users purchase the token, ensuring instant liquidity without relying on traditional market makers.
Why does the Pump.fun Ecosystem experience extreme token volatility?
The Pump.fun Ecosystem experiences extreme volatility because the barrier to creating tokens is nearly zero, leading to thousands of micro-cap tokens driven purely by viral internet culture and rapid retail speculation.
What happens when a Pump.fun token reaches its market cap target?
When a Pump.fun token reaches a specific market capitalisation threshold, the token's liquidity is automatically migrated to a decentralised exchange like Raydium, and the liquidity pool is permanently locked to prevent developer rug pulls.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.