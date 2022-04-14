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Top Cat-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cat-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,834.46
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00082
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
3
WIKI CAT
WIKI CAT
WKC
$ 0.00000012698
+3.66%
+30.95%
+50.87%
$ 66.79M
$ 1.43T
4
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.07344
+0.06%
-2.71%
+11.11%
$ 43.17M
$ 806.27K
5
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.0000992
+0.51%
-1.59%
-3.51%
$ 41.60M
$ 552.43M
6
POPCAT
POPCAT
POPCAT
$ 0.04175
-0.02%
-1.13%
-1.67%
$ 40.44M
$ 1.58M
7
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000009531
+0.23%
-2.11%
-5.72%
$ 37.02M
$ 673.37B
8
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.3566
-0.28%
+1.51%
-0.67%
$ 35.65M
$ 163.12K
9
cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world
MEW
$ 0.0003196
0.00%
-1.34%
-3.66%
$ 28.09M
$ 182.10M
10
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0004526
+0.45%
-2.17%
-3.84%
$ 25.27M
$ 119.31M
11
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001656
-0.67%
-1.56%
-1.32%
$ 12.42M
$ 35.88B
12
Aura
Aura
AURASOL
$ 0.010159
-0.03%
-1.28%
+3.55%
$ 9.65M
$ 6.24M
13
Boba
Boba
BOBA
$ 0.0178
0.00%
+2.40%
-8.08%
$ 8.65M
$ 3.21M
14
PEPECAT
PEPECAT
PEPECAT
$ 0.00483825
+0.54%
+0.01%
+19.72%
$ 4.79M
$ 1.47K
15
Tsuki
Tsuki
TSUKI
$ 0.00469714
+0.13%
+0.00%
-21.54%
$ 4.46M
$ 108.53K
16
michi
michi
MICHI
$ 0.00338138
+0.60%
-0.10%
+9.65%
$ 3.38M
$ 40.24K
17
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000003038
+1.87%
+4.02%
-11.14%
$ 2.22M
$ 21.43B
18
nubcat
nubcat
NUB
$ 0.00212835
+0.01%
-0.00%
+6.54%
$ 2.13M
$ 227.17K
19
Nacho the Kat
Nacho the Kat
NACHO
$ 6.92E-6
-1.56%
+11.60%
+14.19%
$ 1.99M
--
20
Crude Cat
Crude Cat
CRUDECAT
$ 0.00500635
+0.01%
-0.01%
-11.14%
$ 1.93M
$ 291.35K
21
OciCat Token
OciCat Token
OCICAT
$ 5.341E-9
+2.48%
-8.90%
+16.41%
$ 1.74M
--
22
Loaf Token
Loaf Token
LOAF
$ 0.0034336
-0.18%
--
+0.14%
$ 1.72M
$ 101.59
23
Nya
Nya
NYA
$ 4.1348E-8
-0.06%
+0.60%
+2.50%
$ 1.52M
--
24
lmeow
lmeow
LMEOW
$ 0.00149727
+0.39%
-0.00%
-4.84%
$ 1.50M
$ 2.54K
25
Donotfomoew
Donotfomoew
MOEW
$ 0.0002241
+0.13%
-0.27%
-1.67%
$ 1.39M
$ 181.91M
26
Kitsu
Kitsu
KITSU
$ 0.00115361
-1.07%
-0.02%
-22.36%
$ 1.15M
$ 76.04K
27
MEOW
MEOW
MEOW
$ 0.0005216
0.00%
--
-3.71%
$ 1.03M
$ 12.08
28
Roaring Kitty
Roaring Kitty
ROAR
$ 0.00102321
-0.48%
+0.03%
+8.37%
$ 1.02M
$ 259.33K
29
Ansem Cat
Ansem Cat
ANSEMCAT
$ 2.28E-6
0.00%
-23.20%
-12.31%
$ 959.21K
--
30
Vibing Cat Coin
Vibing Cat Coin
VIBECOIN
$ 0.00095086
-0.08%
+0.10%
+51.24%
$ 950.48K
$ 6.82K
31
hehe
hehe
HEHE
$ 0.00094143
+0.07%
-0.01%
-4.86%
$ 791.46K
$ 2.41K
32
CatSlap
CatSlap
SLAP
$ 0.00019985
+0.18%
--
-0.40%
$ 788.83K
$ 4.94
33
daCat
daCat
DACAT
$ 1.855E-9
0.00%
+0.80%
+1.37%
$ 747.62K
--
34
mini
mini
MINI
$ 0.00082697
0.00%
+0.01%
-1.37%
$ 724.23K
$ 118.93K
35
Mochi
Mochi
MOCHI
$ 0.0000007542
0.00%
-1.05%
+4.00%
$ 707.16K
$ 217.00M
36
LEO
LEO
LEO
$ 7.386E-5
-0.26%
-1.70%
-6.26%
$ 701.55K
--
37
Hosico
Hosico
HOSICO
$ 0.00068827
+0.03%
+0.04%
-4.20%
$ 688.19K
$ 1.77K
38
NianNian
NianNian
NIANNIAN
$ 0.00073731
-0.14%
+0.01%
-22.32%
$ 672.79K
$ 9.93K
39
Shiro Neko
Shiro Neko
SHIRO
$ 0.0000000009648
+0.56%
-0.15%
-11.03%
$ 635.40K
$ 58.28T
40
catwifhat
catwifhat
$CWIF
$ 2.1958E-8
-0.48%
-4.90%
-5.23%
$ 622.39K
--
41
Giko Cat
Giko Cat
GIKO
$ 0.059925
+0.35%
+0.16%
+12.70%
$ 599.15K
$ 17.99K
42
BONGO CAT
BONGO CAT
BONGO
$ 0.00059441
+0.28%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 594.24K
$ 97.03
43
Happy Cat
Happy Cat
HAPPY
$ 0.0001438
+0.15%
+0.17%
+9.94%
$ 479.34K
$ 179.86K
44
FatCat
FatCat
FATCAT
$ 0.00047925
+0.48%
+0.00%
-8.48%
$ 478.04K
$ 1.48K
45
Hemule
Hemule
HEMULE
$ 0.00045787
+0.34%
+0.00%
-0.12%
$ 448.72K
$ 6.81
46
Real Smurf Cat
Real Smurf Cat
SMURFCAT
$ 4.35E-6
0.00%
-4.10%
-5.43%
$ 435.22K
--
47
Spinning Cat
Spinning Cat
OIIAOIIA
$ 0.00041625
+1.08%
+0.01%
-3.88%
$ 415.99K
$ 8.29K
48
Dinger
Dinger
DINGER
$ 3.94083E-7
0.00%
-0.30%
-0.61%
$ 394.08K
--
49
Tibanne Thecat
Tibanne Thecat
CHIEFPUSSY
$ 0.00040215
+0.96%
-0.05%
+19.45%
$ 389.63K
$ 19.43K
50
Nobiko Coin
Nobiko Coin
LONG
$ 0.00032546
0.00%
--
+0.27%
$ 324.92K
$ 18.61

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cat-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Cat-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 245 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1367.55B.
What is the best-performing Cat-Themed token right now?
Among Cat-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, 3EYES has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 44.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cat-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 245 Cat-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cat-Themed tokens include BTC, USDC, WKC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cat-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Cat-Themed tokens is approximately $1367.55B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cat-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.