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The live MarsCoin price today is 0.03795 GBP.MARSCOIN market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time MARSCOIN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live MarsCoin price today is 0.03795 GBP.MARSCOIN market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time MARSCOIN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MARSCOIN Price Info

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MARSCOIN Official Website

MARSCOIN Tokenomics

MARSCOIN Price Forecast

MARSCOIN History

MARSCOIN Buying Guide

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MARSCOIN Spot

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MarsCoin Price(MARSCOIN)

1 MARSCOIN to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0277035
￡0.0277035￡0.0277035
-3.21%1D
GBP
MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:52:39 (UTC+8)

MarsCoin Price Today

The live MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) price today is ￡ 0.03795, with a 3.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARSCOIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03795 per MARSCOIN.

MarsCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MARSCOIN. During the last 24 hours, MARSCOIN traded between ￡ 0.03307 (low) and ￡ 0.04434 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MARSCOIN moved +6.33% in the last hour and -32.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 190.66K.

MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Market Information

--
----

￡ 190.66K
￡ 190.66K￡ 190.66K

￡ 37.95M
￡ 37.95M￡ 37.95M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of MarsCoin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 190.66K. The circulating supply of MARSCOIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 37.95M.

MarsCoin Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.03307
￡ 0.03307￡ 0.03307
24H Low
￡ 0.04434
￡ 0.04434￡ 0.04434
24H High

￡ 0.03307
￡ 0.03307￡ 0.03307

￡ 0.04434
￡ 0.04434￡ 0.04434

--
----

--
----

+6.33%

-3.20%

-32.43%

-32.43%

MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of MarsCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0009188-3.20%
30 Days￡ +0.03295+659.00%
60 Days￡ +0.03295+659.00%
90 Days￡ +0.03295+659.00%
MarsCoin Price Change Today

Today, MARSCOIN recorded a change of ￡ -0.0009188 (-3.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MarsCoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.03295 (+659.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MarsCoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MARSCOIN saw a change of ￡ +0.03295 (+659.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MarsCoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.03295 (+659.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MarsCoin (MARSCOIN)?

Check out the MarsCoin Price History page now.

Analysis for MarsCoin

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate MarsCoin recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

MarsCoin market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the MARSCOIN market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

MARSCOIN_USDT is currently trading below the S1 pivot point of 0.03708 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.03688 lies within the lower range defined by S2 and S1. Prices remain below the central pivot level of 0.03946. In the short term, the moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement, while the long-term trend structure continues to be under downward pressure. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling a concentrated release of bearish momentum. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators have shown any extreme overbought or oversold signals. The Bollinger Bands' width suggests that volatility remains at normal levels, indicating a temporary balance between bulls and bears near the current price level. A stratification phenomenon has emerged among the fast and slow indicators, further dampening short-term rebound momentum. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the S1 level of 0.03708, which is less than 1% away from the current price. A breakout above this level would warrant attention to the more distant reference point of the central pivot at 0.03946. On the downside, immediate support is found at the S2 level of 0.03491, approximately 5.3% below the current price. A break below this level could open up room for further declines toward lower price tiers. Key price levels are densely clustered around the upper and lower bounds of the current trading range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence MarsCoin's prices?

MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) prices are driven by market sentiment, trading volume, and broader crypto trends. As a niche or meme token, it lacks fundamental utility, making it highly volatile. Social media hype, community engagement, and speculative trading heavily impact its value. Liquidity constraints and exchange listings also play critical roles in price fluctuations.

Why do people want to know MarsCoin's price today?

Investors track MarsCoin prices to assess portfolio value, identify trading opportunities, and gauge market sentiment. Real-time data helps in making informed buy or sell decisions, managing risk, and spotting trends. Price volatility often drives interest, as traders seek profits from short-term fluctuations in this speculative asset.

Price Prediction for MarsCoin

MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MARSCOIN in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MarsCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MarsCoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MARSCOIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MarsCoin Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest MarsCoin in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with MarsCoin? Buying MARSCOIN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy MarsCoin. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and MarsCoin will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Guide

What can you do with MarsCoin

Owning MarsCoin allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MarsCoin (MARSCOIN)

A Mars-born coin trading directly against SPCXB on Flap, with SPCXB rewards paid from the vault to MARS holders.

MarsCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MarsCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official MarsCoin Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemFour.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MarsCoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:52:39 (UTC+8)

MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about MarsCoin

MARSCOIN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MARSCOIN with leverage. Explore MARSCOIN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MarsCoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MARSCOIN/USDT
￡0.0274334
￡0.0274334￡0.0274334
-2.28%
5.02M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MARSCOIN-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

MARSCOIN
MARSCOIN
GBP
GBP

1 MARSCOIN = 0.0277035 GBP