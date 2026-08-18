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The live frong price today is 0.003292 GBP.FRONG market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time FRONG to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live frong price today is 0.003292 GBP.FRONG market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time FRONG to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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frong Price(FRONG)

1 FRONG to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00240097
￡0.00240097￡0.00240097
-26.91%1D
GBP
frong (FRONG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:40:33 (UTC+8)

frong Price Today

The live frong (FRONG) price today is ￡ 0.003292, with a 26.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRONG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.003292 per FRONG.

frong currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FRONG. During the last 24 hours, FRONG traded between ￡ 0.002926 (low) and ￡ 0.005084 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FRONG moved +1.29% in the last hour and -41.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 112.72K.

frong (FRONG) Market Information

--
----

￡ 112.72K
￡ 112.72K￡ 112.72K

￡ 3.29M
￡ 3.29M￡ 3.29M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of frong is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 112.72K. The circulating supply of FRONG is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.29M.

frong Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.002926
￡ 0.002926￡ 0.002926
24H Low
￡ 0.005084
￡ 0.005084￡ 0.005084
24H High

￡ 0.002926
￡ 0.002926￡ 0.002926

￡ 0.005084
￡ 0.005084￡ 0.005084

--
----

--
----

+1.29%

-26.91%

-41.15%

-41.15%

frong (FRONG) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of frong for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00088398-26.91%
30 Days￡ +0.002292+229.20%
60 Days￡ +0.002292+229.20%
90 Days￡ +0.002292+229.20%
frong Price Change Today

Today, FRONG recorded a change of ￡ -0.00088398 (-26.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

frong 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.002292 (+229.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

frong 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FRONG saw a change of ￡ +0.002292 (+229.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

frong 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.002292 (+229.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of frong (FRONG)?

Check out the frong Price History page now.

Analysis for frong

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate frong recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

frong market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the FRONG market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

FRONG_USDT is trading between the S1 level and the central pivot on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.004674, situated in the lower half of the pivot zone. The price remains above the short-term moving average group, maintaining a complete bullish arrangement. Indicator consistency indicates an upward short-term trend, while medium- to long-term pivot resistance lies near 0.004743. The market structure exhibits oscillatory upward movement without breaking through the central pivot, confirming a strong range-bound condition. The MACD has generated a golden cross signal, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction. The MA5-6 and EMA5-6 indicators simultaneously show a buy signal, indicating concentrated short-term momentum release. The RSI remains within a neutral zone, avoiding extreme overbought or oversold conditions. KDJ and StochRSI values align well with price fluctuations, keeping volatility at normal levels. At this point, bullish and bearish forces have reached a temporary equilibrium, with no clear signs of unilateral acceleration. Near-term upper resistance is located at the pivot level of 0.004743, approximately 1.5% away from the current price. The first target level, R1, is set at 0.004914, roughly 5.1% above the current price. On the downside, the immediate support lies at the S1 level of 0.004564, about 2.4% below the current price. Further down, the reference support level S2 is positioned at 0.004393, approximately 6.0% below the current price. Key price levels are clearly defined, with balanced space between the upper and lower boundaries.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence frong's prices?

FRONG price drivers include market sentiment, trading volume, and broader crypto trends like Bitcoin's performance. Project-specific news, such as partnerships or tech updates, also impact value. Additionally, regulatory changes, macroeconomic conditions, and liquidity levels on exchanges play crucial roles in determining its market price volatility.

Why do people want to know frong's price today?

Investors track FRONG price to assess market sentiment, identify trading opportunities, and manage portfolio risk. Real-time data helps in making informed buy or sell decisions based on volatility and trends. It also aids in evaluating the token's performance against broader crypto market movements for strategic financial planning.

Price Prediction for frong

frong (FRONG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FRONG in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
frong (FRONG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of frong could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price frong will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FRONG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking frong Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest frong in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with frong? Buying FRONG is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy frong. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your frong (FRONG) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and frong will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy frong (FRONG) Guide

What can you do with frong

Owning frong allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying frong (FRONG) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is frong (FRONG)

FRONG is a meme coin.

frong Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of frong, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official frong Website
Block Explorer

Category :

MemePools LaunchpadRobinhood Chain Meme

People Also Ask: Other Questions About frong

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:40:33 (UTC+8)

frong (FRONG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about frong

FRONG USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FRONG with leverage. Explore FRONG USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade frong (FRONG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live frong price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FRONG/USD1
￡0.00240681
￡0.00240681￡0.00240681
-26.47%
14.03M (USDT)
FRONG/USDT
￡0.00242287
￡0.00242287￡0.00242287
-26.27%
29.82M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FRONG-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

FRONG
FRONG
GBP
GBP

1 FRONG = 0.00240316 GBP