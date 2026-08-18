Isekai Blade Price Today

The live Isekai Blade (ISEK) price today is ￡ 0.000156, with a 22.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISEK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.000156 per ISEK.

Isekai Blade currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ISEK. During the last 24 hours, ISEK traded between ￡ 0.00015 (low) and ￡ 0.000277 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ISEK moved -2.50% in the last hour and -92.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 566.80K.

Isekai Blade (ISEK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 566.80K￡ 566.80K ￡ 566.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 78.00K￡ 78.00K ￡ 78.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Isekai Blade is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 566.80K. The circulating supply of ISEK is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 78.00K.